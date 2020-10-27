COLLEGE GOLF

Knox finishes second in playoffs, Bears 4th at MSC Preview

Mason County grad B.J. Knox capped off a solid fall with a second place finish at the MSC Preview Golf Tournament in Bowling Green for Shawnee State. (SSU Athletics)

The men’s golf program at Shawnee State got another excellent performance from BJ Knox, who made up a one-hole gap to Thomas More’s Kyle Alexander by birding the 17th and 18th holes of competition en route to forcing a one-hole playoff while the Bears, as a unit, shot a second-day 310 to finish with a 34-over 610 and a fourth place overall finish in the nine-team Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green.

SSU, who shot a 300 on Day One, only finished behind Lindsey Wilson (595), Cumberland, Tenn. (596), and Cumberlands, Ky. (599) in the final team standings.

Individually, Knox, who shot a 71 on the first day to trail just Alexander on the individual leaderboard, posted another outstanding effort by notching a second-day 70 to shoot a three-under 141, tying Alexander for first place on the leaderboard and forcing a one-hole playoff. Alexander posted a par while Knox bogeyed the playoff hole, but Knox still finished second as a result of his performance in the 54-player field.

In doing so, Knox not only bested exceptional golfing talents such as Justin Warman, Isaac Walker and Callum Blinkhorn, among others, but joined Alexander and Thomas More’s Dakota Finn in becoming the only golfers in the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational field to shoot both of their 18-hole rounds under par during the tournament.

Behind Knox, Elijah McCarty and Jordan Hughes posted solid finishes for the Bears. The duo each shot 80 in the final round of competition Tuesday evening to finish in a tie for 23rd and a tie for 32nd, respectively, with their 10-over 154 and 12-over 156 scores over 36 holes.

Steven Zimmerman, who shot an 82 on the final day of competition, collected a two-day 161 to tie for 41st overall while Patrick England and DJ Graham both shot 80s on the final day, collecting two-day totals of 163 and 164 to finish in 44th and 45th, respectively.

The tournament marked the final competition for the SSU men’s golf program this fall, with the Bears capping off one of their more successful fall semesters in school history by notching a top-five as a team in every event. Shawnee State captured three first-places, a second place and two fourth-place finishes as a group.

