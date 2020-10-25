Top Photos of the Week

October 25, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Mason County’s AP Perry goes up for a header in the box during the regional semifinal contest against Calvary Christian.

Mason County’s AP Perry goes up for a header in the box during the regional semifinal contest against Calvary Christian.

<p>Mason County’s Cesar Briseno and Calvary Christian’s Carter Hudson battle for a ball in the open field during their regional semifinal match at Bishop Brossart last Monday.</p>

Mason County’s Cesar Briseno and Calvary Christian’s Carter Hudson battle for a ball in the open field during their regional semifinal match at Bishop Brossart last Monday.

<p>Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti and Elizabeth Lavinder race toward the finish line during the Class 2A, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy Saturday.</p>

Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti and Elizabeth Lavinder race toward the finish line during the Class 2A, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy Saturday.

<p>Fleming County’s Elizabeth Womack and Ashland Blazer’s Hannah Laney battle for finishing positions during Saturday’s Class AA, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy.</p>

Fleming County’s Elizabeth Womack and Ashland Blazer’s Hannah Laney battle for finishing positions during Saturday’s Class AA, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy.

<p>Augusta’s Kaylee Browning prepares to serve in their district semifinal match with St. Patrick on Tuesday.</p>

Augusta’s Kaylee Browning prepares to serve in their district semifinal match with St. Patrick on Tuesday.

<p>Bracken County’s Victoria Highfield attempts to spike the ball over the net during the 39th District Championship against St. Patrick.</p>

Bracken County’s Victoria Highfield attempts to spike the ball over the net during the 39th District Championship against St. Patrick.

<p>St. Patrick’s Jaclyn Stewart bumps a ball over the net while teammates Mandi Gilbert and Caroline McKay look on.</p>

St. Patrick’s Jaclyn Stewart bumps a ball over the net while teammates Mandi Gilbert and Caroline McKay look on.

<p>Augusta’s Chelsea Shields sets a teammate up during Tuesday’s 39th District semifinal against St. Patrick.</p>

Augusta’s Chelsea Shields sets a teammate up during Tuesday’s 39th District semifinal against St. Patrick.

Mason County’s AP Perry goes up for a header in the box during the regional semifinal contest against Calvary Christian.

Mason County’s Cesar Briseno and Calvary Christian’s Carter Hudson battle for a ball in the open field during their regional semifinal match at Bishop Brossart last Monday.

Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti and Elizabeth Lavinder race toward the finish line during the Class 2A, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy Saturday.

Fleming County’s Elizabeth Womack and Ashland Blazer’s Hannah Laney battle for finishing positions during Saturday’s Class AA, Region 6 meet at Mason County’s STEAM Academy.

Augusta’s Kaylee Browning prepares to serve in their district semifinal match with St. Patrick on Tuesday.

Bracken County’s Victoria Highfield attempts to spike the ball over the net during the 39th District Championship against St. Patrick.

St. Patrick’s Jaclyn Stewart bumps a ball over the net while teammates Mandi Gilbert and Caroline McKay look on.

Augusta’s Chelsea Shields sets a teammate up during Tuesday’s 39th District semifinal against St. Patrick.

Trending Recipes