HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Blackcats race by Lions in second half

October 23, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

VANCEBURG — After a promising first half in which they took their first lead of the season, Lewis County struggled in the second half of a 41-16 loss to Prestonsburg Friday night in Vanceburg.

Dylan Hardy put the Lions ahead at 16-14 with 2:04 to go in the second quarter, but it was all Blackcats from there, scoring the final 27 unanswered. The game was called at the 8:51 mark of the fourth quarter due to lightning.

The loss drops Lewis County to 0-6 on the season and extends their losing streak to 16 games.

Prestonsburg utilized their ground game as they accounted for 324 rushing yards, getting 178 of them and three touchdowns from Brayden Slone. The Blackcats got 12.4 yards per carry on the night, two turnovers their only possessions they were unable to score on.

The Lions got some positive signs from their passing game, Dylan Hardy throwing for 151 yards, connecting with Izaia Burns four times for 76 yards and a score.

The Blackcats quickly answered the Lions score near the end of the half to take the lead going into the break, 21-16.

They outgained Lewis County 139-20 in the third to pull away, getting touchdown runs from Slone and Carter Akers.

Despite gaining 191 yards for the game, the Lions set themselves back often with 11 penalties for 85 yards.

Lewis County gets two more chances to earn a victory this season, playing at home over the next two weeks against Fairview and Morgan County.

BLACKCATS 41, LIONS 16

PRESTONSBURG – 8-13-14-6 — 41

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-16-0-0 — 16

Scoring

1st Quarter

(P) Slone 26-yard run (7:05) Slone pass to Jarvis

2nd Quarter

(LC) Hardy 18-yard pass to Burns (11:48) Sizemore run

(P) Jarvis 13-yard TD run (9:22) Run failed

(LC) Hardy 1-yard run (2:04) Sizemore run

(P) Slone 40-yard run (1:06) Shannon kick

3rd Quarter

(P) Akers 7-yard run (6:32) Shannon kick

(P) Slone 39 yd TD run (:59 ) Shannon Kick

4th Quarter

(P) George 3 yd TD run (8:51) kick failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Prestonsburg 0 (Slone 0/1), Lewis County 151 (Hardy 6/11)

Rushing Yards: Prestonsburg 324 (Slone 10-178, Akers 9-91, McGuire 2-40, Jarvis 1-13, Armstrong 1-3, George 1-3, Shannon 1-(minus) 4), Lewis County 40 (Sizemore 13-24, Burns 2-10, Howard 11-7, Hardy 4-(minus) 1)

Receiving: Prestonsburg n/a, Lewis County (Burns 4-76, Sizemore 1-48, Hamm 1-27)

Turnovers: Prestonsburg 2, Lewis County 0

Penalties: Prestonsburg 3-42, Lewis County 11-85

Records: Prestonsburg 3-4, Lewis County 0-6

Trending Recipes