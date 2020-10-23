Prep Football Scores from around the state

October 23, 2020

Belfry 49, Pike Co. Central 7

Betsy Layne 18, Fairview 12

Bowling Green 43, Greenwood 0

Bryan Station 21, Madison Central 0

Frederick Douglass 29, Montgomery Co. 0

Hazard 21, Phelps 6

Henderson County 21, McCracken County 14

Holmes 50, Scott 25

Hopkinsville 44, Madisonville North-Hopkins 0

Johnson Central 62, Letcher County Central 0

Lawrence County 40, Floyd Central 24

Lex. Sayre 13, Bishop Brossart 6

Logan County 14, Calloway County 6

Ludlow 22, Dayton 12

Marshall County 19, Todd County Central 14

Mayfield 21, Murray 20 (OT)

Middlesboro 52, Knott Co. Central 6

North Laurel 28, Walton-Verona 13

Owensboro 41, Grayson County 0

Owensboro Catholic 41, Butler Couunty 0

Perry County Central 16, Harlan County 8

Pineville 29, Harlan 8

Prestonsburg 41, Lewis County 16

Raceland 23, Paintsville 20

Shelby Co. 27, Lou. Waggener 20, OT

Shelby Valley 34, Bath County 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bell Co. vs. Estill Co., ccd.

Bourbon Co. vs. Boyle Co., ccd.

East Carter vs. Russell, ccd.

Edmonson Co. vs. Clinton Co., ccd.

George Rogers Clark vs. Oldham County, ccd.

Greenup Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

Hart Co. vs. LaRue Co., ccd.

Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.

Leslie Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ccd.

Lex. Bryan Station vs. Madison Central, ccd.

Lynn Camp vs. Williamsburg, ccd.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Caldwell Co., ccd.

Magoffin Co. vs. Clay Co., ccd.

McLean Co. vs. Hancock Co., ccd.

Paducah Tilghman vs. Webster Co., ccd.

Powell Co. vs. Mason Co., ppd.

Prestonsburg vs. Martin County, ccd.

Washington Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.

West Carter vs. East Ridge, ccd.

