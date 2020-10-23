Sports on TV

AUGUSTA — There’s been a lot of new milestones for the St. Patrick volleyball team this season.

Best start to a season in program history, first 10th Region All “A” championship game appearance, now they can add another one to the list.

First district championship in program history as the Lady Saints disposed of Bracken County in three sets, 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-18) to win the 39th District Championship Thursday night in Augusta.

The Lady Saints have been the cream of the crop in the 39th District all season long, winning all eight games in district play and dropping just two sets in doing so.

Thursday was the icing on the cake for the team that had district title or bust aspirations when they finally got the go-ahead to get their season started.

“It feels great, lot of hard work. It took a lot of pushing, fighting, worked hard in practice and we finally pulled through,” Lady Saints junior Jaclyn Stewart said. “Just the thought of it was our chance this year fired us up.”

A young crop that started seeing success in middle school has translated to the varsity level over the years…and there’s more to come, the team without a senior on the roster this season and just two juniors.

“All the years we’ve been playing together they just finally paid off and it feels great,” Lady Saints sophomore Caroline McKay said. “We talk, know each other enough on how we play and we really work good together.”

While they won’t scare any teams with their height on the front line, they’ll make up with it in steady play and minimizing their errors as much as possible. That was on full display Thursday as they racked up 22 aces to just five service errors and had just 17 errors in the match.

They came out firing in their service game from the start, 11 aces in the first set to breeze by at 25-10.

“Our serve game, we came out smoking, we really came out smoking. A sign that they really wanted this sucker,” Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton said. “The other night we didn’t serve the greatest, we had 12 service errors and that’s not like us. I think we wanted to make up for it and we did.”

After hitting a little bit of a lull in the second set as a shorthanded Bracken County team without two starters due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols got within 13-11, the Lady Saints went on a 9-2 run from there and closed out the set with a 25-15 advantage and a 2-0 lead.

“That’s life. I was kind of in shock when I was told and still kind of in shock. But it is what it is and you’ve got to try and move forward. I found out yesterday afternoon about 1:30, tried to put a lineup together on the floor, everyone out of position, everyone jumbled and not used to playing in. That’s tough, especially coming into a district championship,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “Give St. Pat all the credit though, they played their butts off and were ready to play tonight.”

The third set played much tighter throughout, Bracken getting within 17-16 after a Tori Highfield kill, one of a game-high 10 in the match for her, the Lady Saints responded at the net with a couple of kills from Mercedes Hedgecock and aces from Mandi Gilbert, Gilbert put the finishing touch on championship point with a kill.

“I’ve got a tough bunch of girls. We don’t really have a bunch of size, but we make up for it digging the ball, stopping kills, playing smart for the most part,” Hamilton said. “I don’t have to coach them too much during a game. They know what to do.”

Starting the program in 2003, the Lady Saints had played in five district title games prior to this one, their sixth time was there’s to be as they ended the Lady Bears run of five straight 39th District titles.

Hamilton took over the program in 2014, winning just one game that season.

“Back then I didn’t think this would ever happen. We were pretty much everyone’s senior night and doormat on the schedule and they‘d say that’s a W for them. Not anymore,” Hamilton said.

They’ve increased or tied their prior season win total ever since, including this abbreviated season where they just earned their 19th win, topping last season’s total of 18.

A 20th win would be another first for the program, a regional tournament victory.

“It will be Pendleton, Campbell or Bourbon. It will be tough no matter who it is, but at least we get to play at home again and that’s big time. We’ll know a little more tomorrow afternoon on who we play when, what and where,” Hamilton said.

The Lady Bears will now hope to regroup as they’ll be without their two starters for the rest of the season heading into the regional tournament.

“This is life, things like this happen in life. You just got to deal with it, it’s adversity. You can’t drop your head and give up because something didn’t go right,” Smith said. “They’re out next week as well. We’ll move forward with what we got, play our rear ends off. They fought hard tonight, gave me everything they got and that’s all I can ask for.”

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY BEARS, 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-18)

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 20 (Hedgecock 7), Bracken 17 (Highfield 10)

Aces: St. Patrick 22 (Stewart 7), Bracken 4 (Johnson 3)

Errors: St. Patrick 17, Bracken 29

Service Errors: St. Patrick 5, Bracken 4

Records: St. Patrick 19-2, Bracken County 4-16