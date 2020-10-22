Not much football to see Friday

Normally teams are making and taking hits on the field.

In 2020, the hits keep coming off the field as COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head not only as a public pandemic, but also keeping the student athlete off the football field.

Five area games have either been canceled or postponed this week, two teams having to even cancel rescheduled games.

It started on Monday when Mason County had to postpone its game with Powell County due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, forcing them to shut down activity for the week and miss at least Friday’s game with the Pirates.

The Royals are hopeful to make the game up on either October 30 or November 6, depending on how long they have to be out of activity. Three weeks ago the Royals had to schedule two different opponents when Frankfort was unable to play due to quarantine with COVID, picking up Mercer County before they had to cancel and then finally settling in on a game with Danville.

Mason County is 3-2 on the season with the game against Powell needing to be rescheduled in place of either Greenup County (Oct. 30) or Harrison County (Nov. 6), that is all still to be determined. The game with the Pirates will more than likely determine the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District, assuming the Pirates are able to defeat Pendleton County on Nov. 6 as the game stands as scheduled now on the KHSAA website.

Fleming County at Lewis County for Friday was canceled due to Fleming being in the red on the COVID state map and the Lions deciding to cancel the contest.

The Lions picked up a game with Prestonsburg and as of Thursday afternoon that game is still on. Lewis County enters the game at 0-5, looking for their first win of the season with two more games remaining after the contest with the Blackcats. They’ll host Fairview (Oct. 30) and Morgan County (Nov. 6).

Fleming County had another opponent lined up for Saturday at Marion County, but that game was canceled on Thursday. This marks the second time this season the Panthers have had to cancel a game, doing so in the opening week against Rowan County due to COVID and not having the required practices in with full pads to start the season.

The Panthers are 3-2 and already own the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District for the playoffs. They’ll face Harrison County (Oct. 30) and Bath County (Nov. 6) in their final two games of the season, as of now.

Bracken County had their contest with Nicholas County that was scheduled this week postponed to November 5 due to Nicholas being in the red, who hasn’t played a game since October 2. The Polar Bears then picked up a contest at Caverna for Saturday, but that game was also canceled on Thursday.

That leaves the 1-3 Polar Bears with Newport (Oct. 30) and Nicholas County (Nov. 6) left on the schedule.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Manchester has been unable to play since September 10, their last five games, including their playoff game canceled due to COVID. They’re scheduled to host North Adams Friday at 7 p.m. As of Thursday afternoon, that game was still on, pending a decision by the Adams County Health Department.

The Greyhounds enter with a 1-2 record.

Much like on the field, keep your head on a swivel as things continue to change daily. Thoughts and prayers go out to the ones having to make these scheduling arrangements and decisions in not just football, but all sports, as I’m sure it’s not an easy thing to do in this current climate.