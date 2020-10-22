Sports Calendar

AUGUSTA — St. Patrick entered the 39th District volleyball tournament as the favorite coming in.

Having won all six district games throughout the season and dropping just one of 13 sets in those contests, they had every right to be.

While they were able to advance in Tuesday’s semifinal against Augusta, it didn’t come without a scare in a 3-1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14) victory.

“We played a little tight at first, didn’t play like we usually do. I don’t know if it’s expectations or what, we’re not used to being a favorite. Everybody is gunning for us and I’ve been telling them that,” Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton said. “I think they’re finding that out now and it’s never easy. Winning ain’t easy. We know each other, they know what we do and hats off to them, they did a great job, they played well.”

The Lady Panthers already with a set on their side in the match, had a 21-17 edge in the second set looking to go up two sets. The pressure started to mount on the favorites.

A timeout to regroup followed by a 8-0 run behind the service game of Caroline McKay to end the set got the Lady Saints on the right track and on their way to Thursday’s final against Bracken County after playing more of their brand in the final two sets.

“I called that timeout and told them they were being outplayed, outhustled and they wanted it more. Now go show me that they want to win this game and they responded,” Hamilton said. “They’re going to give an old man a heart attack.”

Despite not having a match for two weeks with fall break and COVID cancellations, Augusta showed no rust early on as they rallied in the first set from a 20-16 deficit to take the set 28-26 behind back-to-back kills from Lexy Brooks.

They continued with the momentum in the second set, building leads of 13-9, 16-11 and 21-17 before the Lady Saints made their run.

“That’s the thing about all sports. Momentum is a big factor. It can swing one way or the other. I cannot say enough about what my girls put on the floor tonight, they came with energy, they came prepared,” Lady Panthers coach Joey Crouch said.

Errors began to catch up with the Lady Panthers in the third and fourth sets, committing 54 in the match as St. Patrick stayed steady in the third and fourth sets with just 10 errors combined in those sets.

“Snowball effect. When something goes wrong it quickly turns into a couple of things. Many factors, but I really just think the girls got fatigued. We’ve got someone new playing all the way around and just not used to that yet. Hats off to Coach Hamilton and St. Patrick over there, they’ve had a heck of a season and you’re going to see a great game Thursday night,” Crouch said.

The Lady Saints can also point to their strong service game in the match, recording 19 aces to Augusta’s eight, McKay leading the way with seven, Augusta’s Emily Curtis recording six.

Augusta was strong at the net with 34 kills, Olivia Caudill with a game-high 10, Olivia Caudill with nine and Kaylee Browing with seven.

The Lady Panthers entered the season with a fairly young team with just three seniors in Emily Curtis, Chelsea Shields and Emily Curtis to go with a first-year coach, one that was very pleased with his team’s effort Tuesday night.

“I just reiterated to my seniors no matter what I’m in their corner forever. When we break down our huddles, I’m sure you’ve heard us, ‘I got you, you got me.’ That’s forever. They know where to find me whether it be in a gym or a weight room and I know I can find them if I need them too. It’s full circle,” Crouch said.

St. Patrick tallied 23 kills, Mercedes Hedgecock and Jaclyn Stewart getting six apiece.

Now comes the challenge of knocking off five-time reigning champ Bracken County in Thursday’s championship. The Lady Saints already own two wins over the Lady Bears this season, a third would mean the program’s first district championship in school history.

“I can’t wait. I wish it was tomorrow. Angie (Brant) told them after practice the other day that this is our year. I really think that. I love this team, they’re a hard-nosed bunch that doesn’t get down on themselves,” Hamilton said.

BRACKEN COUNTY DEF. MASON COUNTY, 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20)

On Monday night, the Bracken County Lady Bears defeated the Mason County Lady Royals, in the first semifinal of the 39 District Tournament at Augusta.

After the Lady Bears lost the first set, they went on to win the next three sets with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20) victory to beat the Lady Royals and move on to their eighth straight district championship appearance. Mason County’s season ends at 4-12, while Bracken County improves to 4-15 on the season.

Tori Highfield led the Lady Bears with 16 kills, Audrey Wright contributing 11 kills and 15 digs, Maddie Johnson adding five aces. Bracken County will move on to Thursday night to the district championship at 6 p.m., where they will look to extend the streak to six straight district championship titles.

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY PANTHERS, 3-1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14)

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 23 (Hedgecock, Stewart 6), Augusta 34 (Caudill 10)

Aces: St. Patrick 19 (McKay 7), Augusta 8 (Curtis 6)

Errors: St. Patrick 26, Augusta 54

Service Errors: St. Patrick 12, Augusta 4

Records: St. Patrick 18-2, Augusta 4-13