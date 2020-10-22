Sports Calendar

JOSH TEEGARDEN MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK

On July 27, 2004, Josh Teegarden was killed while serving on the mission field at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockcastle County. In memory of his life here on Earth, his family and friends are combining two of the things Josh loved the most: running and missions. The “Josh Teegarden Memorial 5k Run/Walk” will be held on October 24 at Double “S” Entertainment in Flemingsburg. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per participant. All who register will receive a T-shirt. Awards will be given to the top female and male racers in eight categories, along with special awards in two other categories. For more information, or to register, call Bill or Pam Teegarden at 606-748-8456 or email [email protected]

TIM MARTIN/ST. JUDE’S 2ND ANNUAL BASEBALL CAMP

The second annual Tim Martin/St. Jude’s baseball camp will take place on November 28 at Champions in Cincinnati from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., for ages 8-12, 1-4 p.m. for ages 13-18 with lunch provided. The cost is $100 per player (all proceeds go to St. Jude’s. Make money orders to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A representative from St Jude’s will be in attendance. Any questions, refer to: http.timmartinshowcase.com.

Mail Money Orders to: Tim Martin, 390 Simon Miller Rd., Wheelersburg, OH 45694.

Special Guests include: Al Oliver, Steve Delabar, Larry Luebbers, Johnnie Lemaster, Dylan Shockley, Marlon Styles, Denny Nagel, Matt Davis, Dean Schuler, Vince DeVita and Tom Posey.

