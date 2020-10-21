Remembering Bryant Field

Just because it doesn’t exist anymore, I believe it still should be cherished and remembered.
Bryant Field is one of those special places that helped shape our sport’s landscape here in Maysville. Maysville High played football on Bryant Field until 1943 when MHS ceased playing football. Bryant Field was located in the East End of Maysville where Deerfield Village is today.
It was on Race Street which got its name from the horse racing track that was part of the baseball diamond and then later used as a football field. Race Street later was changed to the present day, Forest Avenue.
In 1922, Thomas Russell and Claude Watkins, who were both great sports enthusiasts from our town decided to make a baseball park out of part of the horse track. The land was owned by Dale Bryant, hence the name Bryant Field. It was a two-mile trip from MHS to the field for practice and games and the Bulldogs used the facility until football was shut down in 1943.
So, the next time you are around Deerfield just think it use to be a horse track, baseball diamond and the home of Bulldog football.
Steve Hamilton of Morehead State and of the NBA and MLB was the answer to last week’s question. The first to answer were, Mike Forman, Jeff Fryman, Brennan Ivory along with Kirby Wright, Tom Posey and Greg Himes and Peggy Frame.
This week’s question ties in the NFL and the 10th region.
This player was an outstanding football player for the Bourbon County Colonels and later for the UK Wildcats and then played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.
Who was it?
Contact: [email protected]
This week’s picks (Last week 14-3, 64-21 YTD, 75%):
North Carolina over NC State: The Heels were upset last week; I pick them to rebound.
Notre Dame over Pittsburgh: The Irish just don’t look like a Top 10 team, but I pick them barely.
SMU over Cincinnati: I pick the Mustangs to pull off the slight upset of the Bearcats.
Clemson over Syracuse: If you can’t beat Liberty, how are you going to beat Clemson.
Kansas State over Kansas: The Wildcats win this big-time rival game by 10.
LSU over South Carolina: The Tigers have been off for a few weeks, maybe the rest will help them.
Miami over Virginia: The Canes besides Clemson are the best in the ACC.
Michigan State over Rutgers: The Spartans impress their new head coach with a convincing win.
Kentucky over Missouri: Stoop’s Troops keep the swag going in Columbia, Missouri.
Alabama over Tennessee: If you can’t handle the UK defense, guess what?
Texas over Baylor: The Longhorns finally finish a game the right way.
Ohio State over Nebraska: The Buckeyes are back, and they will score over 55 in their first game.
Northwestern over Maryland: I just think the Wildcats can win this Big 10 opener.
Louisville over Florida State: I don’t know why I am picking the Cards, but I did.
Penn State over Indiana: Tough one to pick, but I believe in Coach Franklin of Penn State.
Marshall over FAU: The Thundering Herd can flat out score some points.
Minnesota over Michigan: My upset of the week.
Wisconsin over Illinois: The Badgers pound the line of scrimmage for a 7-point win.
Western Kentucky over Chattanooga: The Toppers will put up some big stats as they win this one.
Virginia Tech over Wake Forest: The Hokies are a decent team and I pick them by five.