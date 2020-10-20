Fleming’s season comes to close in region semis

CANNONSBURG — The fog encapsulating the Boyd County Athletic Complex grew as thick as the tension in the final twenty minutes.

Russell held a 2-1 lead as Fleming County mounted one last charge at the Lady Devils. The rally soon fizzled after senior Lena Blanke provided enough electricity of her own. She recorded a second-half hat trick to propel Russell to a 4-1 victory.

“The last twenty minutes were very intense because it got really close,” Blanke said. “We started playing down a little bit but we all came together and picked up our play. We starting connecting really well in the midfield.”

The same could be said for the Lady Devils current postseason outlook. Russell, who tallied two wins in the regular season, has now doubled that total. It will try to raise that mark once again against East Carter in the region final on Wednesday.

Lady Devils coach John Perry has seen a more determined group of players the last two contests.

“Intensity,” Perry said decisively. “They have brought intensity from the first second (of the region tournament) to the last second. That was one of our goals in pregame. We wanted to bring the intensity that Fleming County could not match. We knew on this big field that we could work on them, get them tired and have our way with them.”

Blanke said the team has risen to the occasion and become a cohesive unit on the pitch.

“I think we have realized that we weren’t playing to our full potential,” Blanke said. “We have a lot talent and we have found a way to put all that together. We are playing like we should be.”

Another goal for Russell is to find a way to get Blanke the ball in the open field. The senior’s speed allowed her to find some open space behind the defense during the Lady Devils’ offensive attacks. Isabela Barker assisted her first goal as she rocketed it past the keeper seven minutes after intermission. She found the back of the net again in similar fashion later in the contest. Kyndall DuVall sent a pass ahead to Blanke who outran the defense to supply a final tally that sealed the deal with 6:51 remaining. It raised her season total to 21.

“I see everyone as an equal, even though I am the only senior and I am older than everybody else,” Blanke said. “… All the older and younger players work together really well and make this team what it is.”

Russell (4-8-2) received a big boost from a strike before halftime. Freshman Macy Vonderheide recorded her second goal of the season late in the first half. She went top shelf from 28 yards out and curved it over the keeper’s hands to provide her team with a spark.

“I jumped out of my shoes when that ball went in,” Perry said. “The one thing that we have really struggled with this year is being first on the board. That is a big deal. You want to be first on the board and put them on their heels and try to take as much advantage of them as you possibly can.”

Blanke had a similar reaction.

“I was on the sideline and I jumped so high in the air because I was so excited for her,” Blanke said. “She is one of the youngest players on the team. Seeing her get that goal in one of the most important games of the season, it was so cool to watch.”

Fleming County (11-5-1) had several attempts at an equalizer but were thwarted by Russell keeper Raegan Williams. MaKayla Lewis Burnette slipped the ball inside the left post in the 58th minute to shrink the margin to a goal.