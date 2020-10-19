Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

After two straight losses, Mason County needed a get right game.

They got it Friday night with a 50-8 victory over Lewis County to clinch a spot in the postseason and set themselves up for a possible home playoff game if they knock off Powell County next week.

The Royals were able to get some balance from their offense as they racked up 398 yards of offense in the victory, improving to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Class 3A, 6th District.

“Just being able to spread the ball around, being able to hit some throws. We need that confidence, we need to be able to do that down the road. We know what we can do on the ground, but we got to be able to have something to compliment it with it,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said.

Terrell Henry was perfect in the passing game completing all five of his passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while Ashton Adams added 44 yards in the passing attack. Brandon Dearing and Caden Clark-Roberts combined for 195 rushing yards and four scores as the Royals racked up 398 yards of offense. Clark-Roberts, after missing the first game of the season has worked his way back in to form, making for a solid tandem with Dearing in the backfield.

“Feel like I’m more into the game. Feel like I’m finally there, I still got ways to improve but feel great right now,” Clark-Roberts said.

While the defense allowed just eight points, some missed tackles created large chunks of yardage as the Lions were able to gain 258 yards, 253 of them on the ground. Penalties on that end didn’t help much either, as they tallied six for 55 yards.

“Part of it was just being prepared for the guys that you’re going to play this week. It’s hard to get 14, 15, 16-year-old kids to bring it every single day. They’re going to have some off days. I’ll be honest and say maybe we overlooked just a little bit, but again we came out and we performed. We’re not going to take winning for granted, so I’m proud of my guys but we definitely need to make sure we’re locked in here on out,” Thomas said. “We didn’t tackle well tonight, but we’ll definitely do some things this week to try and figure that stuff out.”

Miscues hurt the Lions on the night with three turnovers and eight penalties for 75 yards as they’ll miss the postseason for the seventh straight season with the loss, dropping to 0-5 and 0-3 in district play.

Their bright spots came in the run game, Austin Howard rushing for 128 yards and the lone Lions score on the night on a 64-yard run in the second play out of the half. Ethan Sizemore also picked up some yardage, getting 77 yards on 16 carries.

But it was all Royals in the first half, scoring on five of six possessions and getting the game to a running clock before half. They ran 26 plays in the first half, averaging 10.6 yards per play and scoring on five of those plays, the last a Henry 12-yard touchdown completion to Brady Sanders to make it 34-0, Henry running in the two-point conversion to help make the second half fly by.

“All week we focused on passing and knew they and most teams the rest of the way are going to try to fill the box on us, so we got to be able to throw the ball,” Henry said. “We got a lot of good guys that can go out there and catch the ball and makes it a lot easier on me.”

Five different receivers recorded a reception in the contest for the Royals as nine different receivers have caught a pass so far this season through five games. Chad Clark-Roberts led the way with two catches for 52 yards, Colton Riggs adding two catches for 49 yards.

“The thing is when you don’t have a No. 1 receiver, you’re going to have to be able to spread the ball around. To me that also tells me they’re throwing the ball, putting the ball where it needs to be and what the defense is giving them,” Thomas said.

The Lions were able to get six drives to Mason County’s side of the field, but unable to score other than the long run from Howard.

They’ll now look to close the season out on a high note with three more games to go starting with Fleming County next week in Vanceburg.

The stage is set for pretty much the same scenario as last season for Mason County, facing Powell County in the regular season with a home playoff berth on the line. The two will then most likely play again in the first round on November 13, assuming Powell County knocks off Pendleton County, who lost 41-0 to Fleming County Friday night. Last season the Royals knocked off the Pirates twice, both times in Maysville.

“We approach it the same way we approach it as last year. We had a goal last year and our goal was to have a home playoff game because we hadn’t had those in a while. Our goal this year is to make sure we have that and have an even better goal, we’re trying to get to week two and rectify week two,” Thomas said.

ROYALS 50, LIONS 8

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-0-8-0 — 8

MASON COUNTY – 21-15-7-7 — 50

SCORING

1st Quarter

(MC) – Dearing 3-yard run (10:39) Kick failed

(MC) – Henry 1-yard run (7:00) Pugh pass to Sanders

(MC) – Caden Clark-Roberts 1-yard run (1:12) Adams kick

2nd Quarter

(MC) – Caden Clark-Roberts 24-yard run (1:54) Adams kick

(MC) – Henry 12-yard pass to B. Sanders (:08) Henry run

3rd Quarter

(LC) – Howard 64-yard run (10:09) Sizemore run

(MC) Dearing 3-yard run (7:22) Adams kick

4th Quarter

(MC) C. Sanders 10-yard run (8:33) Adams kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Lewis 5 (Hardy 1/8), Mason 116 (Henry 5/5, Adams 2/4)

Rushing Yards: Lewis 258 (Howard 14-128, Sizemore 16-77, Dummitt 2-26, Evans 1-12, Spencer 1-10, Hamm 1-8, Hardy 1-(minus) 3), Mason 282 (Dearing 7-103, Clark-Roberts 8-90, Adams 2-31, Sanders 6-27, Henry 4-17, Thomas 1-10, Walker 1-1, Jackson 1-1)

Receiving: Lewis (Burns 1-5), Mason (Clark-Roberts 2-52, Riggs 2-47, B. Sanders 1-12, C. Sanders 1-4, Marshall 1-1)

Turnovers: Lewis 3, Mason 0

Penalties: Lewis 8-75, Mason 6-55

Records: Lewis County (0-5, 0-3), Mason County (3-2, 2-1)