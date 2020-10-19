Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 117 1
2. Pikeville (3) 5-1 108 2
3. Newport Central Catholic – 5-0 95 3
4. Lou. Holy Cross – 5-0 81 4
5. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 4-1 70 5
6. Crittenden Co. – 5-1 61 6
7. Bethlehem – 5-1 42 T7
8. Sayre – 6-0 33 9
9. Dayton – 5-1 20 T7
10. Raceland – 3-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Russellville 3. 14, Nicholas Co. 1. Campbellsville 1. Harlan 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (6) 5-1 107 4
2. Mayfield (3) 5-1 104 2
3. Somerset (1) 5-1 95 1
4. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 90 3
5. Beechwood – 4-2 72 5
6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 57 9
7. Danville – 3-1 44 8
8. West Carter – 5-1 31 6
9. Owensboro Catholic – 4-2 28 7
10. Murray – 4-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 6. Shelby Valley 4. Caldwell Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (8) 6-0 112 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 4-0 109 2
3. Belfry (1) 4-2 99 3
4. Bardstown – 6-0 82 4
5. Lou. DeSales – 2-2 61 6
6. Rockcastle Co. – 4-1 49 7
7. Mercer Co. – 4-1 45 9
8. Russell – 5-1 42 5
9. Lou. Christian Academy – 2-2 33 8
10. Taylor Co. – 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 9. Union Co. 2. Paducah Tilghman 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (12) 5-0 120 1
2. Boyle Co. – 5-0 107 2
3. Lou. Central – 4-0 96 3
4. Franklin Co. – 3-0 80 4
5. Corbin – 4-1 74 5
6. Letcher County Central – 4-0 49 6
7. Lex. Catholic – 2-2 45 8
8. Wayne Co. – 2-2 27 7
9. Russell Co. – 4-0 26 9
10. Calloway Co. – 3-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Holmes 10. Allen Co.-Scottsville 5. Lincoln Co. 4. Knox Central 4.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (9) 5-0 113 1
2. South Warren (1) 4-0 105 2
3. Frederick Douglass (1) 3-1 90 3
4. Bowling Green – 4-1 81 4
5. Owensboro (1) 6-0 76 5
6. Scott Co. – 6-0 72 6
7. Southwestern – 6-0 49 7
8. Pulaski Co. – 5-1 23 9
9. South Oldham – 4-1 17 10
10. North Bullitt – 5-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Highlands 9. Lou. Fairdale 5. Greenwood 2. Woodford Co. 2. Graves Co. 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (11) 4-0 119 1
2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 107 2
3. Lou. Male – 4-1 88 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 2-1 82 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station – 5-1 69 6
6. Lou. St. Xavier – 2-2 62 5
7. McCracken County – 4-1 48 7
8. Lou. Ballard – 2-2 23 9
9. Ryle – 3-3 17 NR
10. Henderson Co. – 3-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 10. Simon Kenton 7. Oldham Co. 6. Dixie Heights 6.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.