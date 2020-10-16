HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Royals get bye, await GRC-Calvary winner Monday

October 16, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County received a first round bye during the 10th Region boys soccer tournament draw on Friday. The Royals will await the winner of Saturday’s Calvary Christian-George Rogers Clark winner. The semifinal game will take place at Bishop Brossart, Monday at either 5:30 or 8 p.m. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Roughly 13 hours removed from their district championship, Mason County’s boys soccer team got even more good news on Friday morning.

The Royals drew a first round bye in the 10th Region boys’ soccer tournament and will get an extra two days of rest while they await Saturday’s Calvary Christian-George Rogers Clark quarterfinal winner.

Mason County will play in Monday’s semifinals at either 5:30 or 8 p.m., depending on Saturday’s results. Tournament and team officials agreed the team’s that have to travel furthest will have first choice on if they want the early or later game.

On the other side of the bracket, tournament host Bishop Brossart will face Harrison County in the first quarterfinal Saturday at 12 p.m. Montgomery County will await the winner in the semifinals to be played Monday at either 5:30 or 8 p.m.

Semifinal winners then advance to the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

All games will be played at Bishop Brossart.

The Royals have faced just Calvary Christian and Harrison County of the other five teams in the tournament field, going 1-2 in those games. They lost to Harrison 5-0 on September 15 and returned the favor with a 2-0 win Thursday night in the district championship. The Cougars knocked off the Royals 6-4 on September 21.

The Royals enter the tournament on a three-game winning streak with victories over East Carter, Pendleton County and Harrison, outscoring their opponent 10-3 in those games.

According to the latest RPI ratings on the KHSAA website, George Rogers Clark has the highest RPI, Montgomery County second, Bishop Brossart third, Mason County fourth, Calvary Christian fifth and Harrison County sixth. Brossart is the lone undefeated team in region play while GRC has the best overall record at 11-3.

SCHEDULE (all games at Bishop Brossart)

QUARTERFINALS

SATURDAY

Bishop Brossart (9-6) vs Harrison County (4-5-1), 12 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (11-3) vs Calvary Christian (8-4-1), 2:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY

Montgomery County (6-3-3) vs Bishop Brossart-Harrison County winner, 5:30 or 8 p.m.

Mason County (6-4-2) vs George Rogers Clark-Calvary Christian winner, 5:30 or 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

