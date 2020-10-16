Liles makes second team All-State

The 2020 All-State Golf teams released by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association and Golf House Kentucky were released on Friday with Lewis County’s Logan Liles making the second team.
The top 10 players in the KGCA All-State points standings make the first team while the next 10 make the second team.
Liles totaled 605 points, good for 13th overall. The Lions junior was medalist in five tournaments during the 2020 season and also placed second in five others.
He also placed third in one, fourth in two and fifth in another out of 16 tournaments played this season. The Lions junior was in the running for Kentucky’s Mr. Golf throughout the majority of the season, even holding the top spot at a certain time, but slipped in the standings over the final three weeks at the KGCA All-State tournament, 12th Region tournament and the KHSAA state tournament. He also now owns back-to-back EKC medalist honors with a victory in the nine-hole tournament late in the season.
At the KGCA All-State tournament, Liles finished 50th, placed third in the 12th Region tournament at Eagle Trace in Morehead and finished 40th at the state tournament in Bowling Green.
Entering his senior season next year, he’ll be one of the top players to look for in the region and can really make some noise among the state level if he continues his consistent play in which his average round was right under 70 during the 2020 season.
Mason County’s Logan Shepherd finished 29th in the All-State standings with 445 points. Shepherd’s teammate Mason Butler finished tied for 37th with 385 points.
Rylan Wotherspoon, a junior at Cooper, was been named Mr. Golf, and Trinity Beth, a seventh grader at Marshall County was named Ms. Golf for 2020. Wotherspoon finished runner-up to two-time champ Jay Nimmo at the KHSAA state tournament and won the KGCA All-State tournament.
Beth finished fourth at state and second in the KGCA All-State tournament.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper (1075 points)
Jay Nimmo, Marshall County (1045 points)
Justin Gabbard, Highlands (840 points)
Allan Lockwood, Central Hardin (780 points)
Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central (755 points)
Warren Thomis, Madison Central (725 points)
Jackson Finney, St. Xavier (720 points)
Jackson Hill, Madisonville North Hopkins (675 points)
Luke Coyle, Taylor County (645 points)
Tyler Mitts, Grant County County (645 points)
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Trinity Beth, Marshall County (930 points)
Casey Powell, Paul Laurence Dunbar (805 points)
Savannah Howell, Marshall County (800 points)
Macey Brown, Apollo (755 points)
Grace Clark, Shelby County (750 points)
Faith Martin, South Warren (735 points)
Abbie Lee, Glasgow (725 points)
Isabella Wiley, Shelby County (720 points)
Macie Brown, Bullitt East (720 points)
Abigail Sutherland, Sacred Heart Academy (720 points)
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Charlie Reber, Bowling Green (635 points)
Gehrig Sexton, Wayne County (625 points)
Logan Liles, Lewis County (605 points)
Luke Muller, Highlands (600 points)
Logan McCormick, Montgomery County (585 points)
Grey Goff, Lexington Christian Academy (580 points)
Ryan Butler, St. Henry (580 points)
Cam Roberts, Pikeville (560 points)
Kannon Tucker, Somerset (545 points)
C.J. Corum, Clay County (535 points)
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Madison Borders, Thomas Nelson (715 points)
Elizabeth Eberle, Madison Central (690 points)
McKenna Stahl, South Warren (670 Points)
Mary Browder Howell, Murray (645 points)
Megan Hertter, Marshall County (615 points)
Maddi Hudson, Grant County (605 Points)
Mary Keene Marrs, Lexington Christian Academy (595 Points)
Christy Ann Carter, Lexington Christian Academy (595 Points)
Nina McMurtrey, Glasgow (590 Points)
Grace Walker, Christian Academy of Louisville (540 Points)