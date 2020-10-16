Sports on TV

CYNTHIANA — No one seems to know the answer of when the last, if any Mason County’s soccer district title was.

One thing they can answer for sure is they got one in 2020.

The Royals stifled Harrison County in the 38th District title tilt, shutting them out in a 2-0 victory to claim their first district title in at least over 20 years, dating back to when the KHSAA website started keeping district champions.

The large senior class, the late addition of Cesar Briseno and a position switch for Jansen Biddle has worked wonders for the Royals, peaking at the right time and playing their best soccer of the season.

“As long as we can stay healthy, we’re a very well-oiled machine. Coach Bisotti and (Michael) Fegley the AD and I were talking like it’s a real baseball feel. We got hot at the right time and as long as we can maintain this heat who knows how far we can go,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

Thursday night they were nearly flawless, especially on the defensive end, not allowing an official shot on goal for the Thorobreds and just three shots total in the entire game. The back line of Brayden Porter, Juan Ayala, Hunter Kinney, Evan Kalb and spearheaded by Jansen Biddle at center back kept the ball free pretty much from goalkeeper Jake Wenz’s hands.

“That’s phenomenal. I’m a really vocal person on the soccer field. I’m constantly checking my shoulder making sure I know where everybody is at every second so we can mark and prepare,” Biddle said, who’s pretty quiet off the field. “Off the field it’s complete opposite.”

In the September 15 matchup between the two, Harrison County won 5-0, but Biddle was out that contest and didn’t have Briseno yet.

“We’ve tweaked something with our defense and that’s helped out a lot. Even tonight the work rate from the forwards to press and closing on them was exceptional and it was rare that they had control possession in our defensive third. Everything was just a through ball that we could deal with,” Biddle said.

On the other side, it was just a matter of time until the Royals broke through. A hit crossbar by Nicholas Thomas in the 24th minute, two leaping saves to put the ball over the crossbar by ‘Breds keeper Landen Bowlin and a plethora of other chances and the score remained scoreless at halftime.

“How many times could we hit the crossbar? Then the keeper touches it here or there. So many touches in the 18 and even in the six-yard box that just we couldn’t get it across the edge. I told them at halftime eventually we were going to wear them down and something will hit right for us as long as the defense kept working and maintaining their shape and they did,” Forsythe said.

In the half, the Royals registered 11 shots, seven of them on goal to the ‘Breds three shots.

A few more chances to open up the second half continued to have the Royals scratching at the door.

Then it finally came…Briseno’s blast from just outside the box with his left foot finally found the back of the net in the 55th minute.

“I got the ball, turned and just hit it,” Briseno said.

Briseno transferred over from St. Patrick last spring, due to transfer rules, he was ruled ineligible until a year removed from the Saints last game last season, Briseno making his season debut with the Royals last week against East Carter. Now he gets to celebrate with a group of seniors that he may not have went to school with the past three years, but has familiarity with them on the field.

“I’ve played indoor with these guys. Just going to practices, learning how each of them played gave me the confidence to understand how they play. I knew the runs they make, I knew the abilities they had and once we had a couple of practices together we had some chemistry right away,” Briseno said. “I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys since middle school. Even though I went to St. Pat, I’ve been playing with them forever too and this just feels amazing.”

A minute later it was Thomas utilizing his speed to beat the Thorobreds back line of defense and Bowling to a ball, slipping one past the keeper to make it 2-0 Royals and the cushion they needed.

“If you look statistically, a 2-0 lead is one of the hardest to maintain. I told them to not lose their heads, defense keep moving and just a showing of character from the boys and what this means to them,” Forsythe said.

But the constant pressure and ability to keep the ‘Breds out of their final third continued over the final 25 minutes as the Royals were finally able to do something that they missed on in 2000, ‘13, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘19…winning a district championship.

“Something well deserved. These seniors have been with me all four of their years. They know the expectations, they learned the system and I think they have executed very well, nearly perfect tonight. They did not make Jake Wenz work tonight and that’s how you win a game. Don’t make the keeper work and you have an excellent chance at winning,” Forsythe said.

Now the focus will quickly turn to the 10th Region tournament, the Royals finding out their opponent during Friday’s draw. But there’s a 66% chance the Royals will get a bye with the victory due to only six teams making the tournament and two of the three district champions from the 37th, 38th and 39th getting a first round bye.

The one that doesn’t will be matched up with a district runner-up on Saturday.

“These boys really need that rest. It’s been such a grind the last week or two that a rest would do us well. I’d love to see that, but at the same time if we have to play Saturday, that’s what we’ll do. We’re ready for whatever,” Forsythe said.

But for Thursday night, it’s a chance for the Royals bunch to celebrate something that will leave a mark on the program forever.

ROYALS 2, THOROBREDS 0

MASON COUNTY — 0-2 — 2

HARRISON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

MATCH STATS

Goals: Mason — Briseno (55’), Thomas (56’)

Shots (On Goal): Mason 19 (11), Harrison 3 (0)

Corner Kicks: Mason 5, Harrison 1

Fouls: Mason 3, Harrison 9

Offsides: Mason 0, Harrison 0

Saves: Mason 0, Harrison 9 (Bowling)

Records: Mason County 6-4-2, Harrison County 4-5-1