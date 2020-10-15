KHSAA State Cross Country site moved

OWINGSVILLE — After seven tries and 17 years, the deed is finally done.

The Fleming County Lady Panthers are district champions.

The Lady Panthers claimed their first district championship in program history with a 3-2 victory over Rowan County Wednesday night in Owingsville.

The program that started in 2004 entered the contest 0-6 all-time in the district championship, all losses to the 12-time reigning champion Lady Vikings. First it was in the 21st District twice to Rowan in 2010 and ‘11, then coming up short to the Lady Vikings in 2012, ‘13, ‘14 and ‘19 as members of the 61st District. This time around it was their turn to have their names called last and a sprint of joy to the championship trophy.

“It’s been a challenge this year and these girls have worked hard. I’m so impressed with these girls, they’ve done something that no ever team has been able to do here. Against all odds with COVID and with seasons and games getting canceled, games getting scheduled, back-to-back-to-back games, they did everything they could and it paid off tonight and I’m very proud of them,” Lady Panthers coach Dallas Hicks said.

They did it with a strong counter attack and midfield play, once again aided by Haylee Applegate’s ability to find the back of the net, doing so twice on Wednesday to bring her statewide lead to 44 goals on the season.

“Got to have a heart for the goal. Just keep looking up, keep shooting, have faith in yourself and keep going hard,” Applegate said. “It feels great to get this for these seniors.”

The first on came in the 20th minute to get the scoring started, the next in the 43rd minute to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 cushion, one that was much needed.

“We came in knowing what we wanted to do, it just took a little longer to do it. Once we got into it and realized what they were doing, we countered pretty quickly. Our midfield played strong in the first half and we ended up playing the ball around,” Hicks said.

The defending champs kept the pressure on however when Natalie Peyton got the first of her two goals in the 53rd minute to narrow the gap to 2-1.

Rowan had their chances to tie things up from there, including seven corner kicks in the second half, but it was one of the eight Fleming County seniors on the team sealing the deal from there as Alexa Dials was able to split the ball in-between the legs of Rowan keeper Bethany Sergent in the 76th minute to give the Lady Panthers their cushion back at 3-1.

“I just took my time, I realized it was either I make it or we could end up in a tie. I took my time, dribbled around and I shot it and it just went in-between her legs,” Dials said. “We’ve wanted this since the beginning of practice. We wanted it with this team. We finally got it.”

As the minutes kept winding down for what seemed forever uttered by Lady Panthers keeper Mallory Donahue during the game, Peyton struck again in the final minute to keep things interesting on a blast from outside the box, making it 3-2.

“Second half started off a little sloppy, they started off hard at us and we just couldn’t counter for a little bit. But then finally we got the other goal and felt a little safer. They got that second goal and it scared us a bit, but we like to keep it entertaining, like to have some flash here so keep it entertaining for everyone,” Hicks said.

Rowan would get one last chance on a free kick, but it hit the Lady Panthers wall to eliminate the threat, the final seconds counting down and sending Fleming in a frenzy as the clock hit zero’s.

Hicks is all to familiar with the district title game himself. In his playing days as a Panther, he lost three straight to Rowan in district title games from 2011-13. Hicks took the girls’ program over last season and along with the boys’ program, lost both district finals last season, making him 0-for-5 against Rowan.

He wanted to make sure the message was relayed to do anything they could from that happening again.

“At this point it was do it for me. I had never won a title, I wish I could have, we were good enough to and we failed. I didn’t want to see the same thing happen here,” Hicks said.

Rowan had their chances early on, a trio of solid opportunities resulting in a shot wide, a shot hitting off both posts and a diving save from Donahue.

“Thank the Lord that other goal post was there for me,” Donahue said. “When I heard that I know I needed to get up real quick and grab the ball. I saw the ball when it went behind me and first I thought that went in the goal. I heard it hit the other one and was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’.”

Fleming responded with a solid 25 minutes of play to close out the half that included the Applegate goal to give them the 1-0 lead into the half.

After an early push from Rowan to open the second half, it was Applegate’s strike from distance to make it 2-0.

Rowan really applied the pressure from there, Peyton’s goal followed by another set of close chances at the net, but only able to put five of 11 shots on goal in the game.

Sergent ended with four saves for Rowan, Donahue finishing with three.

Both teams now head to the 16th Region Tournament at Boyd County that starts on Saturday. With the victory, Fleming County now has a 66% chance at a bye in the first round with only six teams in the tournament. If that were the case, they’d be just two wins away from another first…a 16th Region championship.

“We have a lot of game film against these teams, we’ll break that down, give us some rest and sharpen our minds up on what we need to do. We go in with a plan I think we can match up with these teams well,” Hicks said.

The draw takes place Thursday morning at Bath County.

LADY PANTHERS 3, LADY VIKINGS 2

ROWAN COUNTY — 0-2 — 2

FLEMING COUNTY — 1-2 — 3

MATCH STATS

Goals: Rowan — Peyton (53’, 80’), Fleming — Applegate (20’, 43’), Dials (76’)

Shots (On Goal): Rowan 11 (5), Fleming 12 (7)

Corner Kicks: Rowan 8, Fleming 0

Fouls: Rowan 5, Fleming 3

Offsides: Rowan 0, Fleming 0

Saves: Rowan 4 (Sergent), Fleming 3 (Donahue)

Records: Rowan County 4-5, Fleming County 11-4-1