KHSAA State Cross Country site moved

The 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country Meet will be held at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course at 1054 Millersburg Rd in Paris, on October 30-31.
Maps of the course will be available on the Cross Country website.
The time schedule for 2020 will be posted with Class 2A to compete on Friday afternoon, October 30. Class 1A and 3A will compete on Saturday, October 31.
“We appreciate the great work of our longtime prior hosts at the Kentucky Horse Park and recognize their need for continual adjustments during the pandemic,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We have a longstanding relationship with the park and their absolutely wonderful staff. But with their current focus on equestrian events combined with our need to finalize arrangements in a timely manner, this change is necessary for the 2020 state event. Thankfully, this new course offers us a great opportunity to conduct a first-class event for these students who have worked so hard this fall.”
STATE MEET QUALIFYING
There are no planned adjustments to the qualifying process for the 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country Meet. The state qualifying process for 2020 is planned to be:
1 full team enters the Region Meet, 1 team advances.
2-3 full teams enter the Region Meet, 2 teams advance.
4-5 full teams enter the Region Meet, 3 teams advance.
6-7 full teams enter the Region Meet, 4 teams advance.
8-10 full teams enter the Region Meet, 5 teams advance.
11 or more full teams enter the Region Meet, 6 teams advance.
After the state qualifying teams are determined, the top five (5) individuals from teams NOT advancing to state will qualify for the State Meet as individuals.
STATE STARTING LINE
The state meet will utilize wave (staggered) starts and there will be a total of three waves in each class and gender. The boys will compete first in waves numbered 1, 2, 3, and girls will compete in waves numbered 4, 5, 6 in each class. For each of the three waves, starting boxes will be assigned to waves using the following criteria:
The region champion team and region runner-up team from each region will be in the first wave. The 1st and 2nd place individual runners from each region will also be in the first wave.
The second wave will contain the 3rd and 4th place teams from each region as well as the 3rd and 4th place individuals from each region.
The final wave will be the remaining qualifying teams and 5th place individuals from each region.
FURTHER DETAILS
Other details will be released in the coming days including ticket sales (which will be only available for purchase in advance and will be digital-only), parking, and other state meet provisions.
Lane assignments will be released the week of the state meet.
As previously committed, we will continue evaluating the Department of Public Health data (including items on the new education data portal) and give consideration to any necessary revisions.
Best of luck as you finish up the cross country season.
Please contact Assistant Commissioner Sarah Bridenbaugh ([email protected]) should you have additional questions.