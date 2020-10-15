HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

District race clears up a little more Friday night

Evan Dennison [email protected]

While they wouldn’t clinch, a win Friday night for Mason County over Lewis County would put them one step closer to a home playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be fighting for their playoff lives.

The Royals and Lions meet for a Class 3A, 6th District clash in Maysville at 7:30 p.m.

Mason County enters at 1-1 in district play with a win over Pendleton County and a loss last week to Fleming County. A win would set up a matchup with Powell County next week to pretty much determine who the No. 2 seed in the district will be, assuming Fleming County defeats Pendleton County Friday.

Powell County is in a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 and had their contest with Pendleton County called off last week and to be made up at a later date this season, most likely either October 30 or November 6. The Pirates are 1-1 in district play with Mason County (October 23) and Pendleton County still on the schedule.

Lewis County needs a win Friday and a win next week against Fleming County to avoid missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season. The Lions enter at 0-4 and have lost each game by at least 24 points, including two district contests to Powell and Pendleton County.

The Royals will enter this one angry, a 7-6 loss to Fleming County last week in which miscues played a big part in the result with three second half turnovers and some costly penalties. They’ve lost two in a row and will most likely ride their running game in this one, the Lions surrendering 291.7 yards per game on the ground. That bodes well for the Royals, coming in averaging 239 yards per game on the ground.

Fleming County can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win Friday over Pendleton, already with wins over Mason and Powell.

