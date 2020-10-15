HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bracken game off Friday vs Clinton

Joshua Kalb Staff

Bracken County’s football schedule takes another hit due to COVID.

The Polar Bears football game that was scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to Clinton County being in one of the “red zone” counties on the COVID-19 state map. The game will not be made up and with it being this late in the week, they will not pick up another opponent for Friday night.

Bracken County has yet to have a home game, a previously scheduled contest with Jackson County on September 18 called off due to the Generals being in the “red zone” at the time.

It was supposed to be Senior Night for the Polar Bears, which has been rescheduled for October 30, where they will take on Newport.

With the altered schedule, the Polar Bears have put together a 1-3 record this season and will take on district foe, Nicholas County, October 23, in their first home game. That contest is also in danger, Nicholas County in one of the “red zones” on the latest COVID-19 map.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least nine games across the state have been canceled due to COVID, according to the KHSAA website.

