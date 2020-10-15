HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Fleming gets bye to open 16th Region tourney

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Fleming County received a first round bye in the girls’ 16th Region soccer tournament and will await the Russell-West Carter winner for Monday’s semifinal at Boyd County at 8 p.m. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Coming off their first ever district title on Wednesday night, Fleming County got more good news on Thursday morning during the draw for the girls’ 16th Region soccer tournament.

The Lady Panthers drew for a bye in the first round and will await the winner of the West Carter-Russell match for Monday’s semifinal, 8 p.m., at Boyd County, the site of the tournament.

Russell and West Carter play Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Boyd County and Rowan County will meet in a first round matchup on Saturday at 10 a.m., with East Carter waiting in the wings with the other bye.

Fleming, East Carter and Boyd County were all district champions, West Carter, Russell and Rowan County entering as district runner-ups.

The Lady Panthers already own victories over both West Carter and Russell, defeating the Lady Comets 4-0 on September 10, also knocking off the Red Devils 5-2 on September 26.

If they can win Monday’s semifinal, they’d then advance to Wednesday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

The Lady Panthers have losses to East Carter, 2-0 on September 15, and Boyd County, 1-0 on October 10 with two wins over Rowan County, 3-2 on September 29 and 3-2 in Wednesday’s district championship.

SCHEDULE (all games at Boyd County)

FIRST ROUND

SATURDAY

Boyd County vs Rowan County, 10 a.m.

Russell vs West Carter, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY

East Carter vs Boyd County-Rowan County winner, 5:30 p.m.

Fleming County vs Russell-West Carter winner, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

