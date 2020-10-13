BUTLER — With a large class of seniors and a late season addition to the team, Mason County entered the 38th District Tournament with a district title or bust mentality.

The first step of the goal is out of the way.

The Royals got two early goals and then hung on for a 3-2 victory over Pendleton County Tuesday night in Butler in the semifinals.

Nicholas Thomas and Cesar Briseno struck early in the first seven minutes of the game, Thomas added another and the back line of defense played a near stellar second half in the win that gets them to Thursday’s championship game with Harrison County.

“Just like that last time we played them those two goals didn’t necessarily mean we’d win. That’s what showed tonight, how you play in the first 40 doesn’t mean anything for the second 40. They came back on us and scored four on us earlier in the year, we just had to defend better in the second half and we’d get a positive result and that’s what happened,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

Briseno, a late addition to the Royals after becoming eligible last week from his transfer from St. Patrick, has been a welcome addition to the Royals team, Thomas’ reaping the rewards from it as he has three goals in the two games Briseno has played, two of them coming tonight as he added a much needed insurance goal in the 47th minute to make it 3-1 Royals.

“Cesar has been a big influence on how our game is possessed. The last two weeks putting the set pieces together, the 1-2’s, all the little movements, the fundamentals we never put together Cesar filled in for us and brought us to where we are now,” Thomas said.

Noah Barnard’s header in the 35th minute got the Wildcats within 2-1, Pendleton nearly adding another before half, but Ethan Courts’ shot attempt went past the goal line too late, the game clock hitting all zero’s and the head official waiving the goal off immediately in what would have tied things at 2-2 going into the half.

Courts was able to get Pendleton within one in the 72nd minute, taking advantage of a Royals miscue in the final third to get them within one. It was the only blemish on a nearly flawless defensive second half for Mason County, allowing just two shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.

“They were going to capitalize on any mistake we made, especially in the back four or five, so we just tried to hone in on staying consistent in the back, maintaining our shape, maintaining our discipline. Anytime we lose our discipline is when we see that we get scored on. As long as the guys in the back play disciplined we don’t get scored on,” Forsythe said.

Briseno’s goal in the seventh minute came from about 40 yards out on a free kick, lofting a ball into the box that kept sailing and eventually through the hands of Wildcats keeper Connor Farwell. Briseno’s left foot can create a nightmare to the opponent as the Royals just missed on several other set pieces.

“We knew that was something he could be dangerous with anytime. Obviously with facing him last year, we fell victim to that a couple of times. Just the movement he can put on the ball, you think it’s sailing over the goal and all of the sudden it drops. I think that’s what beat the keeper that time. He did not anticipate that to be still coming toward him and had that last second dip,” Forsythe said.

Briseno just missed another goal late in the first half, hitting the crossbar.

The physical contest had 22 fouls whistled, 11 on each end with three yellow cards issued. Tempers flared as the final seconds ran off, both sides needing to be separated after an exchange of words.

But emotions flow high in a do or die game, one the Royals can breathe a little easier now as they extend their season for at least another two games.

“Another step to the puzzle,” Thomas said. “Keep the momentum, keep our minds straight and the mental game will pull us through.”

Thursday’s contest will be in Cynthiana at 7 p.m. The Thorobreds knocked off the Saints 10-0 in the other Tuesday semifinal.

Harrison County defeated Mason County 5-0 back on September 15, but exactly a month later to the day the Royals will get a chance to show their improvement and something they haven’t done in quite some time…win a district championship.

Royals keeper Jake Wenz recorded three saves, Farwell with eight for the Wildcats.

ROYALS 3, WILDCATS 2

MASON COUNTY — 2-1 — 3

PENDLETON COUNTY — 1-1 — 2

MATCH STATS

Goals: (MC) Thomas (3’, 47’), Briseno (7’) (PC) Barnard (35’), Courts (72’)

Shots (On Goal): Mason 18 (11), Pendleton 7 (5)

Saves: Mason 3 (Wenz), Pendleton 8 (Farwell)

Corner Kicks: Mason 3, Pendleton 3

Fouls: Mason 11, Pendleton 11

Offsides: Mason 2, Pendleton 0

Records: Mason County 5-4-2, Pendleton County 7-4-2