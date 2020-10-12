Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 135 1
2. Pikeville (5) 4-1 130 2
3. Newport Central Catholic – 4-0 109 3
4. Lou. Holy Cross – 5-0 94 4
5. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 3-1 78 6
6. Crittenden Co. – 4-1 72 7
7. Dayton – 5-0 50 8
(tie) Bethlehem – 4-1 50 5
9. Sayre – 5-0 23 10
10. Williamsburg – 0-2 12 9
Others receiving votes: Raceland 8. Bishop Brossart 5. Campbellsville 3. Nicholas Co. 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Somerset (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Mayfield – 4-1 113 4
3. Breathitt Co. – 3-0 104 3
4. Lex. Christian – 4-1 99 2
5. Beechwood – 3-2 88 5
6. West Carter – 5-0 67 8
7. Owensboro Catholic – 4-1 57 6
8. Danville – 3-1 36 7
9. Hancock Co. – 4-1 28 10
10. Caldwell Co. – 2-2 24 9
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 4. Murray 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (6) 5-0 124 2
2. Ashland Blazer (4) 3-0 122 3
3. Belfry (3) 3-2 117 1
4. Bardstown – 5-0 91 5
5. Russell – 5-0 87 6
6. Lou. DeSales (1) 2-2 80 4
7. Rockcastle Co. – 4-1 41 T9
8. Lou. Christian Academy – 2-2 39 8
9. Mercer Co. – 3-1 30 T9
10. Paducah Tilghman – 3-2 22 7
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Bell Co. 4. Taylor Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (12) 4-0 137 1
2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-0 127 2
3. Lou. Central – 3-0 113 3
4. Franklin Co. – 2-0 90 4
5. Corbin – 3-1 88 5
6. Letcher County Central – 4-0 46 9
7. Wayne Co. – 2-2 44 10
8. Lex. Catholic – 2-2 41 6
9. Russell Co. – 4-0 23 NR
10. Hopkinsville – 2-1 17 NR
(tie) Knox Central – 2-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 14. 13, Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. 13, Calloway Co. 4. 15, Holmes 2. 15, Spencer Co. 2. 17, Lou. Waggener 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (11) 4-0 132 1
2. South Warren (1) 3-0 120 2
3. Frederick Douglass (2) 3-1 115 3
4. Bowling Green – 3-1 98 4
5. Owensboro – 5-0 82 5
6. Scott Co. – 5-0 78 6
7. Southwestern – 5-0 58 7
8. Highlands – 3-2 28 9
9. Pulaski Co. – 4-1 23 10
10. South Oldham – 3-1 9 8
Others receiving votes: Collins 8. North Bullitt 8. Graves Co. 5. Greenwood 3. Lou. Fairdale 3.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (14) 4-0 140 1
2. North Hardin – 5-0 115 2
3. Lou. Male – 3-1 111 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 2-2 101 4
5. Lou. St. Xavier – 1-2 74 6
6. Lex. Bryan Station – 4-1 68 7
7. McCracken County – 4-1 57 5
8. Dixie Heights – 3-2 38 10
9. Lou. Ballard – 1-2 22 8
10. Oldham Co. – 3-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 11. Meade Co. 9. Campbell Co. 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 1.Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.