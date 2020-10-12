Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 12

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

MLB BASEBALL

4:07 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego

8:08 p.m.

FOX — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Chargers at New Orleans

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Tuesday, October 13

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

MLB BASEBALL

TBD

TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

TBD

FOX — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

