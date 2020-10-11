Top Photos of the Week

October 11, 2020 edennison Sports 0
St. Patrick’s Makenna Roush clears the ball to the sideline during their game with Mason County on Wednesday.

<p>Mason County’s Kiersten Coleman digs a ball during their match with Fleming County on Thursday.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Caden Clark-Roberts tries to fight off a tackle from Fleming County’s Payton Roark, Friday, in Flemingsburg.</p>

<p>Fleming County’s Zeke Conn tries to escape the jumble, Friday against Mason County.</p>

<p>Fleming County’s Lauren McGinnis digs a ball during their match with Mason County Thursday night.</p>

<p>St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes tries to shoot past Mason County goalie Amayah Gardner in Wednesday’s contest at Wald Park.</p>

<p>Rose Eckler prepares to serve the ball against Bethel-Tate. (Garth Shanklin, Champion Media)</p>

<p>Bracken County’s Damon Bryant runs toward the finish line during Saturday’s Area 7 at Mason County. (Brad Laux, 1016 Sports)</p>

