Sports on TV

FLEMINGSBURG – Having not forced a turnover in their first 14 quarters this season, Fleming County coach Bill Spencer said it on Thursday once they were able to get their first one, they’d start to pile up.

In the final two quarters Friday night they were able to force three Mason County turnovers to pull out a 7-6 victory, making it their eighth straight win over their district rivals.

“We talked all week long, these guys can tell ya, finding a way to win a ballgame,” Spencer said. “Whatever we had to do, whether it was run the ball 50 times and not throw it any, or throw it 50 times we were going to do whatever we felt like we had to do to win a ballgame. We got lucky tonight, our defense came to play, did a tremendous job and we got a big-time win.”

The first turnover came on Mason County’s first possession of the second half, a fumble recovered by Grayson Hurst as Royals QB Terrell Henry lost control of the football deep in their own territory. The Panthers then taking over at the Royals 13 .

“Once we got that turnover, things would start piling up for us. We got lucky coming out of the second half, stole that momentum and got that score after that turnover and after that it just kind of built up,” Spencer said.

Four plays later it was a Zeke Conn four-yard touchdown run to get the first points up on the board in what was a slugfest throughout. Conn normally the Panthers QB, was in the fullback position on the play.

“We have this formation called Sickle which is a Maryland I, which is where Buddy (Morgan) comes in at quarterback and then I get to play fullback and I just get to go hit people. The touchdown was nice,” Conn said.

The first half didn’t have much as the two combined for just 114 yards from scrimmage and unable to sustain drives.

The Royals were able to quickly respond after the Conn score, Brandon Dearing’s 51-yard run setting up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Adams to Isaac Marshall on fourth and seven.

But a botched snap on the extra point try forced a rollout and a prayer throw on the play that turned out to be unsuccessful, making it 7-6 Panthers with 5:34 left in the third.

From there it was a matter of both teams able to get to the others side of the field, but unable to finish drives from there.

The Panthers most promising drive got them to the Royals 28 before a turnover on downs, the Royals getting into Panthers territory two more times, the first coming up inches short on a fourth and five play to the Panthers 42, the second a Logan Pinkley forced fumble as he ran up from his cornerback spot to get his shoulder on the football that Adams carried, the ball popping up in the air to Conn’s hands with just 2:06 to play.

“Tremendous play by him. Teams have played us different, we’re struggling with ways honestly I’m not going to lie to get him the ball on offense. We’ve got to find ways to get him more involved on offense, I’m proud of the way he hasn’t pouted about it, he came up and put some big time hits on some people tonight on defense and made some big tackles. That’s just a testament to what kind of character he’s got and he’s going to do whatever he has to do,” Spencer said.

Pinkley, normally known for his offensive skill set and garnering preseason Class 3A, 6th District Player of the Year honors, made the big play on the defensive side of the ball Friday night.

“You know I like to score touchdowns, tackling usually comes next,” Pinkley said. “I just seen him and my reaction was to lower my shoulder and hit him. Then I looked up, see the ball coming, Zeke caught it and I was relieved.”

Mason County was able to get one more shot after forcing a three and out, but a Jaden Argo punt pinned them back to their own 10-yard line with 54 seconds to play.

Needing big chunks of yards to get into favorable scoring position, Terrell Henry was able to complete a couple passes to get the Royals near midfield, but the final play of the game was a desperation heave that was picked off by Morgan, the Panthers third forced turnover of the night.

The streak lives on, leaving the Royals on the wrong side of it dating back to 2014.

“Miscues. Miscues. I told our kids it was going to boil down to who can make the least amount of mistakes. We go in 0-0 at halftime, we had the bad snap to give them a short field, mistake, we had the fumble, mistake, we had some holding calls in the first half, mistake, mistake. Those types of things beat us. In a game that’s so tightly contested and both sides are even, it boils down to those types of thing. Just being able to execute,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said.

The Royals will look back on this one and feel like it slipped away. They outgained the Panthers 248-126 in the contest, but the three turnovers and some costly penalties that resulted in 50 penalty yards proved to be a big difference maker.

The defensive effort stood out, the only score allowed on a short, 13-yard drive.

“Our kids played their tails off and I can’t brag on them enough for that, we put a lot into what we wanted to do defensively.” Thomas said. “We had guys step up and make plays. It’s not gameplan, it’s always kids and Jimmie’s and Joe’s. Those kids did what they did tonight and it’s all on them. They play hard, we’ll make sure we try to put them in the correct places, but they’re going to win or lose the ballgame based on what they do. They played extremely hard tonight, they played well in a lot of spots tonight and defensively as well as we played tonight, that was all them, it had nothing to do with me. That was kids just making plays.”

These two still have the possibility to meet again, the next time around being in the postseason. The Panthers control their own destiny now in the Class 3A, 6th District, off to a 2-0 start with Pendleton County and Lewis County to close out district play. If the Royals want a home game in the playoffs, they’ll need to beat Lewis County and Powell County over their next two weeks to close out district play.

If both can take care of business and then win their first playoff game, another matchup come November 20 beckons. The narrative would remain the same, one trying to extend the winning streak, the other finding a way to stop it.

“We’ll worry about nine then. We’ll play them again and worry about number nine,” Spencer said.

Tanner Weaver led the rushing attack for the Panthers with 94 yards on 26 carries. Conn finished 4-for-6 passing and 31 yards, also getting 17 yards rushing on the night to go with the fumble recovery and constantly being involved on the defensive end.

“Love these types of games. Love the smashmouth,” Conn said.

Dearing tallied 111 yards on 15 carries for the Royals as they churned out 172 rushing yards. Henry and Adams combined to go 10-for-18 passing for 70 yards, combining for 44 yards rushing out of the backfield.

PANTHERS 7, ROYALS 6

MASON COUNTY – 0-0-6-0 — 6

FLEMING COUNTY – 0-0-7-0 — 7

Scoring

3rd Quarter:

(FC) Conn 4-yard run (Haggerty kick) 9:00

(MC) Adams 8-yard pass to Marshall (pass failed) 5:34

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 76 (Henry 6/10, Adams 4/8), Fleming 31 (Conn 4/6)

Rushing Yards: Mason 172 (Dearing 15-111, Adams 6-29, Caden Clark-Roberts 7-17, Henry 3-15), Fleming 95 (Weaver 26-94, Conn 9-17, Denton 3-0, Argo 1-(minus) 7, B. Morgan 1-(minus) 9)

Receiving: Mason (B. Sanders 5-34, Pugh 2-26, Marshall 2-6, C. Sanders 1-6, Riggs 1-4) Fleming (Roark 1-18, Dugan 1-10, Denton 1-2, Weaver 1-1)

Turnovers: Mason 3, Fleming 0

Penalties: Mason 5-50, Fleming 1-15

Records: Mason County (2-2, 1-1), Fleming County (2-2, 2-0)