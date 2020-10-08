Mid-South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Basketball Polls

October 8, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MEN’S POLL

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. Georgetown — 118 (9)

2. Cumberlands — 105

3. Thomas More — 100 (2)

4. Shawnee State — 94 (1)

5. Campbellsville — 70

6. Pikeville — 70

7. Life — 62

8. Lindsey Wilson — 47

9. Cumberland — 37

10. Bethel — 33

11. Freed-Hardeman — 31

12. Martin Methodist — 21

WOMEN’S POLL

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. Campbellsville — 115 (6)

2. Shawnee State — 105 (2)

3. Thomas More — 98 (2)

4. Bethel — 95 (1)

5. Lindsey Wilson — 88 (1)

6. Freed-Hardeman — 66

7. Cumberlands — 59

8. Martin Methodist — 52

9. Pikeville — 46

10. Georgetown — 33

11. Life — 22

12. Cumberland — 13

Trending Recipes