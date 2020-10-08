Fleming looks to make it eight straight over Mason

It’s the longest streak in the series.
Fleming County with seven straight victories over Mason County in the last six seasons on the football field.
While under different circumstances with limited attendance and protocols put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams will be excited and blessed to take the field for another Friday night of action, something that isn’t promised across the state as seen so far this season.
“In the past, you take so much for granted. Past seasons you know you have a game every Friday, this year you don’t know,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “We’re expected to have beautiful weather and we get to play against our rival in a big district game.”
Not to mention the ramifications of the outcome of the game. The winner in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District, the loser most likely needing to win out in district play to earn a home playoff game. Both enter at 1-0 in district play, the Royals with a win over Pendleton County, the Panthers with a win over Powell County.
For the Royals, they’ve stressed the need to avoid mental mistakes that have cost them against their border rival in the past. Several games have been decided by 10 points or less during the streak, a play here or there and maybe a different outcome.
“While they’re excited and ready for this game, the thing is for our guys Monday through Thursday to put the pressure on them, get the mistakes out of the way then and then make it as seamless as possible come Friday night,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said. “We need to figure out our mistakes during the week so we don’t do them Friday night.”
For the Panthers, they’re approaching this one as any other game, or trying to. While history is on their side, Friday presents a new challenge.
“Seven games in the past won’t help us win on Friday. I’ve told you before and told them we were on the opposite end of the streak before and trying to break it. We can’t focus on the past, how positive or negative it was,” Spencer said.
Mason County is here at 2-1, with the win over Pendleton and Grant County in the season opener, suffering their first loss last week at Danville. While they’ve split the quarterback duties between Terrell Henry and Ashton Adams, the running game has been their bright spot offensively with 259 yards rushing a game. Brandon Dearing has spearheaded the attack with 352 rushing yards and seven touchdowns so far.
Henry and Adams will continue to split duties and Thomas sees that being the case for the foreseeable future. The two have combined for 136 passing yards in the first three games, but have also shown the capability to gain yards with their feet, compiling 246 rushing yards together.
“We don’t see that changing. Until someone runs away with it, we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” Thomas said.
On the other side Fleming County has shown balance in their first three games. They’ve thrown for 389 yards and rushed for 371 yards. Zeke Conn has handled the transition to QB, while Tanner Weaver and Levi Denton have manned the backfield duties. Payton Roark serves as a big target at tight end with three receiving touchdowns while Logan Pinkley is due for a breakout game out wide with 11 receptions in his first three games.
Defensively the Royals will hope to continue with their opportunistic ways. They’ve forced six turnovers in three games, similar to what they were able to do last year when they led Class 3A with 35 turnovers forced in 12 games. The defense has forced a turnover in 15 straight games dating back to the beginning of last season.
While they’ve been able to turn the opponent over, Fleming County hasn’t had such luck, yet to force one defensively this season. The turnover battle hasn’t been a factor though as they’ve committed just one turnover on the offensive end. With a close game expected, the turnover battle is always one to look at.
“This is probably the longest drought we’ve had with that since I’ve been here. We had one called back last week, just got to get that first one and hope it piles up from there,” Spencer said. “Turnovers are always big in these games, looking at it on paper and video we feel it will be a close game and a battle from start to finish. We’ve got to get the advantage on forcing the turnover and if we do force one and get points it always gives you the advantage.”
Rivals they may be, but its been a fairly clean game over the years with respect for each program. A lot will be at stake come Friday night, but they don’t expect any extra shenanigans come kickoff.
“A lot of that we play between the whistles, neither one of us want to lose kids to cheap stuff, won’t help either of us win, but it will help both of us lose. Once the play is over, get up and do it again. We don’t run our mouths, that’s not what we’re about,” Thomas said.
Spencer admires the respect between the two as well.
“It’s a rivalry game, a big rivalry game, but it hasn’t been a dirty rivalry game. We respect their program and their players and coaches and feel that goes both ways. It’s not one of those pushy, shoving, churping kind of ball games. They do the same thing. It takes away from things when you have to worry about that extra stuff,” Spencer said.
Will the streak run to eight or will the Royals come out on top for the first time since 2013? Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
GAMETRACKER
WHO: Mason County Royals (2-1, 1-0) at Fleming County Panthers (1-2, 1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Panthers Field, Flemingsburg
SERIES HISTORY: Fleming County leads the all-time series, 24-22, winning seven straight
LAST MEETING: Fleming County won 35-7, Nov. 15, 2019 for the Class 3A, 6th District Championship