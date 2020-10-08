Fleming looks to make it eight straight over Mason

The itch came back and so has James “Buddy” Biggs.

Biggs was named the next boys’ basketball coach of the Panthers program Thursday, replacing Chris Stapleton who resigned in September.

The longtime boys’ basketball coach stepped away from the game two years ago after resigning at Mason County, stating that it might be it with 30 years of coaching under his belt. But the urge to coach again and with the opportunity that presented itself, Biggs is back in the head coaches’ chair and back in the 16th Region.

“Two years away from it. I was away from practices, away from the weight room, away from the games as a competitor. You saw Allison and Case and I at multiple games a year at Mason County or wherever, just wanted to go watch basketball,” Biggs said. “I think the itch returned specifically probably in the last year. I was really kind of missing it, missing the competition especially on Tuesday’s, Friday’s, Saturday nights or whatever, we were always in the gym anyway, whether I was watching Case’s games, coaching and playing with him or watching high school games and that’s what I’ve done my whole life. When this opportunity came up, I thought it was too good to pass up.”

Biggs has 17 years of experience as a head coach on the sidelines, 13 more as an assistant, giving him 30 years of experience and a name in the program that wants to get back on track after failing to reach the 16th Region Tournament the last three seasons.

“There’s five regional championship team photos on this wall,” Biggs said during the press conference in the gym. “Quite frankly, my No. 1 goal is to get a sixth one as soon as possible. In my opinion, this is not a three, five, seven-year rebuilding project. We want to win and we want to win now.”

Biggs resume speaks for itself. In 17 years as a head coach, he has two regional championships, one with Pendleton County and one with Mason County, 11 district championships and a 331-207 record to go with it. He was KABC Region Coach of the Year in 2005, ‘06 and ‘11. His first stop at Pendleton County was for five seasons, winning the 10th Region title in 2005 with the Wildcats and compiling a 102-51 record in Falmouth. He then spent nine seasons at Ashland Blazer, getting the Tomcats to four 16th Region championship games but unable to punch their ticket to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16 from there.

He’ll now get another shot to cut the nets down if he can get his team to Morehead and Ellis T. Johnson Arena, showing life can come full circle.

“Spent nine years in the 16th at Ashland. The first time I walked in this gym was 20 years ago as a first-year coach at Pendleton County competing against Lake Kelly. They beat us. I’ve been coming here for 20 years as a competitor of other schools, watched the growth and development and when the position came open it intrigued me. It will be fun to be back in the 16th and competing, going up against all of the coaches that I know and competing against them and will be fun to get back in the fold,” Biggs said.

After his tenure in Ashland, Biggs then took over at Mason County and led the Royals to a 10th Region championship in his first season in 2016. After two more seasons, Biggs decided it was time to step away from the game, devoting more time to be a father to his two sons Jeston and Case and a husband for his wife Allison.

While he hung up the coaching attire of suits, he gained some baseball cleats and was coaching his son’s youth baseball team at Wald Park. He plans to keep the cleats, but now he’ll add some more suits to his closet in preparation for the upcoming basketball season.

The proximity to his home in Maysville, being retired as a teacher and the Fleming County hiring council involved in the hiring process to fit what was needed intrigued him to come to Flemingsburg.

“There’s a commitment here to doing things the right way on and off the court. They’re spending the money to do it and I think that’s very important. You need support as a coach from your administrators and these people are certainly experienced, supportive and want to win. They want to do it the right way and they have a vision to do that and that’s what I was impressed with the most,” Biggs said.

In his two years away from the game, Biggs still attended many games around the area and feels like he’s learned some things from it in not only watching from afar, but past experiences to better himself and the program he’s in charge of.

“For me personally and professionally it’s to work not necessarily work harder, but smarter. It’s funny you go to games as a family, everyone watches the players, I watch the coaches. I was watching the moves they made, what they’d do out of timeouts, what defenses they would switch to in the third quarter and try to make a run. Things like that,” Biggs said. “I learned a lot from watching a lot of great, great coaches. Made me think about things from an X’s and O’s perspective. Personally for me it’s just taking a better approach and having more of a balance in my life. I will work smarter this time around as opposed to burning the midnight oil and not spending enough time with my family and things like that. I have a much more mature perspective as I do now then I did a few years back.”

This late in the game, Biggs got to work right away after his Thursday press conference to meet with the team and lay out some expectations for the upcoming season, official practice slated to start in 17 days on October 26.

“As excited as I am about this kind of stuff, I’m more excited about here in a few minutes getting to meet with you guys (players) and we’ll have a workout session afterwards. That’s what I’m truly excited about. Press conferences are nice and understand why they need to be done, but I’m more excited about getting the shorts on, getting the whistle out and working with you guys. We’re going to be champions, we’re going to pursue championships right away and we’re going to do it the right way on and off the court,” Biggs said.

The Panthers return the majority of their team from last season that went 10-21 with a first round exit in the 61st District Tournament to Bath County. They were dealt a blow in the offseason when returning leading scorer Larkin McKee went down with an injury and is expected to miss the majority, if not all of the 2020-21 season.

Biggs is a Covington Catholic and Northern Kentucky University graduate. Prior to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant at Dayton, Beechwood, Henderson County and Mason County under Kelly Wells in 2000-01 before getting the job at Pendleton County.

Fleming County has announced the position as an “interim” hire which may leave room for interpretation, but it’s more of a school policy.

“It’s one of our personnel policies in regards to whenever we have a coach resign and if it’s close to season starting and naming an interim and going through that process. We actually renew all our coaches yearly so it’s just a policy piece,” Fleming County Principal Stephanie Emmons said. “We’re going to utilize his skill set in the classroom and all of his experiences as a great teacher. We’ve worked really hard to focus on making our academic component the best in the state of Kentucky and think he’s going to be a great value to that.”

Biggs is retired from being a full-time teacher, but will be a permanent substitute teacher and an instructional aid.

The coaching staff will remain intact other than Cody Hazelrigg resigning due to other obligations, Gene Hickerson and Pat Price continuing as assistants. Biggs plans on hiring another coach to his staff, but that is still to be decided on who it will be.

The Panthers are scheduled to open their regular season November 28 at Nicholas County, according to the KHSAA website.