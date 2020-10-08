Throwback Thursday

October 8, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s Throwback is of Fleming County football coach Teddy Purcell giving instructions to his QB Timmy Williams during the 1980 season. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

