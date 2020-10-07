Royals close out season 7th at state tourney

Mason County capped off its 2020 golf season with a seventh-place finish at the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA boys’ state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

The Royals 36-hole score was 667 (+91), shooting a 331 on Wednesday after a 331 on Tuesday.

Evan Schumacher paced the Royals on Wednesday with a five-over 77, bouncing back after an 88 on Tuesday. Bouncing back is no surprise for Schumacher, who five months ago to the day was in a near fatal fall off a cliff in Morehead.

After many broken bones and scars, Schumacher recovered, played the whole season for the Royals and ended his high school golf career on a high note, this being his second consecutive trip to the state tournament, playing as an individual last year. Schumacher’s 36-hole score of 21-over-par put him in a tie for 57th place to lead the Royals in the tournament.

Following Schumacher on Wednesday was Zack Ring (80), Logan Shepherd (85), Mason Butler (89) and Kaden Grooms (95) in the five count four scoring format.

The seventh place finish for the Royals wraps up a successful season that will come with big aspirations next season as they return four of the five from a 12th Region championship team, their first region title since 2015.

The Royals won six tournaments this season and placed in the top three in nine others out of 20 tournaments.

They qualified as one of the top 15 teams in the state for the KGCA All-State Tournament and were at the top of the KGCA All-State standings consistently throughout the year.

Butler and Shepherd had their names near the top of the KGCA All-State individual points standings while Grooms, Schumacher and Ring consistently helped the Royals scoring that showed their depth was the strength of the team.

On top of high expectations for next season already, the 2021 12th Region Tournament will be played at Laurel Oaks Golf Course, their home course as they look for a return trip to state.

In individual play, Lewis County’s Logan Liles shot an 82 on Wednesday and finished his 36 holes at 15-over-par. Liles finished tied for 40th in the tournament, capping off a junior season in which he took home five first-place finishes and finished second in two, third in one, fourth in two and fifth in another out of 13 tournaments played this season. The Lions junior was in the running for Kentucky’s Mr. Golf throughout the majority of the season, even holding the top spot at a certain time, but slipped in the standings over the final three weeks at the KGCA All-State tournament and the state tournament.

He’ll be one of the top players to look for in the region and can really make some noise among the state level if he continues his consistent play in which his average round was right under 70 in the regular season.

Trinity took home the team state title with a score of 38-over, beating two-time defending champ Taylor County by four strokes, probably feeling like they let one slip away after a player was disqualified on Tuesday for signing the wrong scorecard. Marshall County (+46) finished third, Greenwood (+57) fourth, Lexington Christian (+58) in fifth.

Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo was able to defend his state title, the Mississippi State commit coming back from two strokes down with four to play to beat Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon in a playoff. Nimmo finished the 36 holes at three-under par with Wotherspoon, getting a par on the first playoff hole to Wotherspoon’s bogey to retain the title.

Full results can be found at: https://khsaa.org/2020-leachman-buick-gmc-cadillac-khsaa-state-golf-results-entries/.

That wraps up the boys’ KHSAA golf season, the girls’ state tourney beginning on Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.

TEAM SCORING

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Trinity — +38

2. Taylor County — +42

3. Marshall County — +46

4. Greenwood — +57

5. Lexington Christian — +58

6. Highlands — +85

7. Mason County — +91

8. Clay County — +93

9. St. Henry — +99

10. Estill County — +106

11. Spencer County — +115

12. Breckinridge County — +121