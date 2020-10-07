Goals galore in Mason’s win over St. Patrick

St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes (green) tries to dribble past Mason County’s Kynedee Mauney (white) at midfield during Wednesday’s contest at Wald Park. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Lately when Mason County and St. Patrick face each other on the soccer field, there’s no lack of goal scoring between the two with a combined 54 goals scored in their last six meetings.

Wednesday was no different in a 8-4 Lady Royals victory.

After the Lady Saints tied things up at 4-4, a flurry of Mason County goals in the final 23 minutes helped them prevail to get their sixth win of the season and second of the year over their inner-city rival.

“We always ask our girls, ‘Who wants it? Who wants it more?’, When you step on the field it’s on you. We can only take you so far as coaches but this game is yours and you dictate on how you want it to play out. Go out there and do your best and if they go out there and do their best that’s all I can ever ask and they did that in the second half tonight,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said.

The first meeting of the season between the two was a 7-4 Lady Royals victory, Rachel Payne scoring five goals in the contest. While the Lady Saints defense focused on her, it was Payne’s teammates getting it done, scoring the first five goals of the contest for the Lady Royals, two from Riley Durham, one each from Mariah Turner, Emily Wood and Kynedee Mauney which turned out to be the game-winner.

“We’ve got many good weapons. I think when they thought they could shut Rachel down you could see where that comes in and you got other girls that could score and capable of getting her the ball up there,” Cottam said.

Payne got in on the action in the 64th minute, extending Mason County’s lead to 6-4, Emylee Brophy adding one to get it to 7-4 before Payne put the exclamation mark with another cap to make it 8-4 in the 73rd minute.

It wasn’t made easy though by the Lady Saints. Allison Hughes scored two goals and assisted on two others with her brilliant placement off corner kicks, nearly netting another one from the nearly impossible side angle, but hitting the crossbar and bouncing clear.

“Her foot is just phenomenal. For a high school player she is just so consistent. Of course she’ll knock some off target, but for a high school player she’s consistent enough that we know we need to work on our set pieces because we can capitalize there,” Lady Saints co-coach Father Micheal Black said.

But two others were right on the mark where Chloe Little and Katie Hord just needed to stick their feet out for a touch on the ball for a goal, Little in the 32nd minute to make it 3-2, Hord in the 49th minute to make it 4-3.

“It’s a good game between Mason County and St. Pat. There’s some really talented players on both sides of the ball there and I think there was about a five to 10 minute lapse on our side and they took just complete advantage of it and were dug in to deep a hole to get our way back out of it,” Black said.

Hughes was the first to score in the contest in the 12th minute and knotted the game up in the 56th minute.

While the momentum was on the Lady Saints side, it quickly shifted a minute later when Mauney scored that led to the Lady Royals run of goals to close the game out.

“Just staying focused. Playing to our level and not playing down to what they were playing. I think we played much better in the second half. We played our game, we passed it more, we looked more and held our positions better,” Cottam said. “As a whole team from front to back everyone played better together in the second half.”

It was Mason County’s second straight win to get to 6-2-3 on the season. They face Bourbon County on Saturday before postseason play begins next week when they face Pendleton County in the 38th District Tournament on Monday.

Amayah Gardner had seven saves in net for the Lady Royals.

The Lady Saints dropped to 1-7 with one regular season contest left when they play at Villa Madonna on Friday. They’ll open up the 38th District Tournament with Harrison County at home on Monday.

Caroline Day had 12 saves for the Lady Saints.

LADY ROYALS 8, LADY SAINTS 4

MASON COUNTY — 3-5 — 8

SAINT PATRICK — 2-2 — 4

Match Stats

Goals: Mason — Durham (20’, 23), Turner (30’), Wood PK (46’), Mauney (57’), Payne (64’, 73’), Brophy (72’). St. Patrick — Hughes (12’, 56’), Little (32’), Hord (49’)

Shots (On Goal): Mason 24 (20), St. Patrick 21 (11)

Corner Kicks: Mason 6, St. Patrick 7

Saves: Mason 7 (Gardner), St. Patrick 12 (Day)

Fouls: Mason 2, St. Patrick 1

Records: Mason County 6-2-3, St. Patrick 1-7