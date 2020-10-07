NFL RB “Second Career” was Supreme

Byron “Whizzer” White was a great college running back for the Colorado Buffaloes, but that was part of his first career. “Whizzer” White finished second in the Heisman Trophy as a senior and was coveted by many NFL teams. Pittsburgh selected him fourth overall in the 1938 NFL Draft and as a rookie he led the league in rushing and was the highest-paid player in the league.

In the offseason he studied law at Oxford to pursue his law degree. He later played for the Detroit Lions and again he led the NFL in rushing. When World War ll broke out he enlisted in the Navy. After the war “Whizzer” decided to hang up his cleats to pursue his dream of being a lawyer.

He became an outstanding lawyer in Colorado and President Kennedy was aware of his judicial skills. In 1962 Kennedy appointed the 44-year old White to the United States Supreme Court. He was so universally popular that he was affirmed via a simple voice vote.

Byron “Whizzer” White spent more than four decades on the U.S. Supreme Court, retiring in 1993 as Ruth Bader Ginsberg was selected to fill his seat. Byron White wore many uniforms in his lifetime, donning his football gear to make All-American in college and then the NFL and then wearing his robe on the highest court in the land.

The answer to last week’s question was that Bill Arnsparger played at Paris High and later was the head coach of the LSU Tigers and the NFL New York Giants.

The first to answer were Peggy Frame, Mallory Denham, Greg Himes along with Tom Posey.

This week’s question is about Western Kentucky University football. In 2002 the Toppers won the I-AA football National Championship.

Who was the Head Coach that year? (Hint, his two sons are NFL head coaches.)

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks (Last week 14-6, 36-12 YTD, 75%):

Louisville over Georgia Tech: This ACC tilt will be a close call, but I go with the visiting Cards.

Virginia over NC State: The Wolfpack pulled of an upset last week, but I still pick Virginia.

Clemson over Miami: Great ACC matchup, with two great teams, but I go with the champs.

Georgia over Tennessee: Big time SEC East game, I take the Dogs by seven.

Texas over Oklahoma: Two underachieving teams so far this year, I pick the Longhorns in a slight upset.

Alabama over Mississippi: Coach Kiffiin vs Coach Saban, guess who I am picking.

Iowa State over Texas Tech: This game will be a high-scoring game as defense will not show up in this contest.

LSU over Missouri: The Tigers of LSU do not have the firepower of last year, but they have enough to win this one.

Texas A&M over Florida: My upset pick of the week as Coach Fisher has to have a signature win sometime in Aggie land.

TCU over Kansas State: The Wildcats are dangerous, but I pick the Horned Frogs by six.

South Carolina over Vanderbilt: The Gamecocks better win this SEC East game, if they don’t changes will be made.

BYU over UTSA: BYU can score quickly and they will as the men from San Antonio have trouble on defense.

Notre Dame over Florida State: Remember when this game was must watch TV?

Kentucky over Mississippi State: The ‘Cats cleanup on some of their mistakes on special teams as they win this one by five.

Houston over Tulane: The Cougars win this one by 8 over the Green Wave.

Marshall over Western Kentucky: The Thundering Herd leave Bowling Green with a three-point win.

Pittsburgh over Boston College: The Panthers were upset last week, but I pick them to regroup.

Troy over Texas State: The men of Troy beat the Bobcats but only by two points.

LA Tech over UTEP: The Miners have trouble on the defensive side of the ball, so I pick the Bulldogs by 10.

North Carolina over Virginia Tech: The Hokies are decent this year, but I take the men from Chapel Hill.