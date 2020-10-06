Royals eighth after day one of state golf tourney

After being delayed over an hour in teeing off due to heavy fog in the morning, Mason County shot 336 (+48) as a team and are in eighth place after 18 holes at the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club.
Mason Butler led the Royals with a 79, shooting a 37 on the back nine that included three birdies.
Following Butler was Kaden Grooms (83), Zack Ring (86), Evan Schumacher (88) and Logan Shepherd (90) in the five count four scoring format.
While a state title is well out of reach, the Royals can make a push for a top-five finish, 12 shots off from fifth place Greenwood (+36) in the final 18 holes on Wednesday. Spots six through eight are separated by just five strokes, Clay County (+43) in sixth, St. Henry (+44) in seventh with the Royals in eighth.
Trinity (+12) leads the team scoring, Marshall County (+19) seven shots off. Lexington Christian (+25) sits in third while two-time defending champ Taylor County (+26) is in fourth, having to drop nine strokes after having a player disqualified for signing the wrong scorecard.
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo is looking to defend his individual state title and is off to a good start at four-under-par and in a three-way tie for first with Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon and Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman.
Those three lead Taylor County’s Luke Coyle and Central Hardin’s Allan Lockwood by a stroke. Eight golfers finished in red numbers on the day out of 144 to take the course, St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis, Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman and Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz the other three in a tie for sixth at two-under-par.
Lewis County’s Logan Liles (+5) is in a tie for 30th after shooting a 77, ensuring himself to make the cut and play in the final 18 holes on Wednesday. Liles fought off a triple bogey on the second hole to play two-over the final 16 holes, including birdies on 14 and 18 to get to a 37 on the back nine.
Fleming County’s Logan Hughes (+10) shot an 82 and missed the cut by a stroke. Hughes was at two-over-par through seven holes, but bogeyed his next three holes to lose momentum.
The 36-hole tournament will wrap-up on Wednesday with play throughout the day.
From the KHSAA regarding Wednesday:
The First Round of the boys’ state golf tournament is suspended due to darkness and will resume tomorrow at 7 a.m. CT. Online results are unofficial until the 1st Round is completed tomorrow morning.
The Second Round is tentatively set to start at 8:30 a.m. Second Round pairings will be posted online ASAP after the cut is made at the conclusion of the First Round.
Results are available online at:
https://khsaa.org/2020-leachman-buick-gmc-cadillac-khsaa-state-golf-results-entries/
TEAM SCORING
RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE
1. Trinity — +12
2. Marshall County — +19
3. Lexington Christian — +25
4. Taylor County — +26
5. Greenwood — +36
6. Clay County — +43
7. St. Henry — +44
8. Mason County — +48
t-9. Breckinridge County — +56
t9. Estill County — +56
11. Highlands — +61
12. Spencer County — +63