Sports on TV

Scoring 100 goals in a high school soccer career is quite the accomplishment.

Doing it as a junior?

Now that’s something that enters rarefied air.

Fleming County’s Haylee Applegate was able to hit the mark in a 5-2 win over Russell on September 26, scoring three goals in the contest to get to 100. Its taken Applegate 47 games to hit the century mark, doing something only 66 girls have done in KHSAA history, according to the KHSAA record book.

Even in a shortened season this year, Applegate isn’t skipping a beat. She has 32 goals in 11 games played as the Lady Panthers are off to an 8-3 start. She’s added seven goals since the Russell game to give her 107 goals in her first 50 games of her career.

“Learn your placements. Looking up before you take your shot really helps, you know which way the goalie is leaning towards so then you could easily just put it in,” Applegate said.

Simple enough.

Her goal scoring knack can be credited to her having power with both feet, often times confusing the opponent if she’s right or left-footed. Scoring goals with either foot is normal for Applegate and one that can keep a defense off-balance.

“She is right-footed, I know last night (Tuesday) against Rowan her second goal was left-footed from about 20 yards out. Similar to one tonight (Wednesday against Mason County). She’s an all-around fantastic player,” Lady Panthers coach Dallas Hicks said.

“It’s not often for a player to do it their junior year either. That’s something. The team has done a really good job at setting her up. She’s a phenomenal player, she has a nose for the goal like no other,” Hicks said. “I think it gets overlooked the amount of assists she gets every year and how much she opens the field up for others. She can really score when she’s feeling it. There will be games where she scores one or two and some others where she scores five or six. Last night (Tuesday) against Rowan she scored the first two in the first five minutes. It was quick. She’s a fantastic player, I can’t ask for anyone better than her.”

Applegate’s knack for the back of the net along with a team that’s played together since their youth has the Lady Panthers thinking high.

Coming into the season the Lady Panthers were thinking big in hopes of securing their first district championship in program history.

The past week has them thinking even bigger with wins over Russell, Rowan County, Mason County and Scott County.

“We came into this knowing we lost one starter last year, this was a returning team with a lot of potential and a lot of skill and it was district title or bust for us this year. Anything under that is not really a goal for us, we want to go ahead and win a championship,” Hicks said. “I think we have the girls to do it. These girls have played together since they were eight or nine years old, I’ve coached a lot of these girls since then whether it be U-8, U-10. We have the talent, we have the pieces, we just have to stay together and keep our heads in it.”

Two of those wins would be considered signature wins for the program that included the first-ever over Russell and just the second ever against Rowan County, going 1-28-1 against the Lady Vikings in prior contests. That win gave them the No. 1 seed in the 61st District Tournament that begins the week of October 12.

The team that has a feel for each other has helped Applegate and her teammates soar even more this year. They’re averaging 4.6 goals per game as they’re currently on a five-game winning streak after a 3-3 start.

It might start with Applegate’s ability to put it in the back of the net, but has a team behind her that’s helping her get in the right position.

“Gotta have a strong team with you. I wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for my team,” Applegate said. “Everyone has stepped up this year. Everyone has been on top of our games and it’s really helped a lot. Working as a team has been great.”

The junior is on pace to break her season mark of 43 goals last season despite a limited number of games. The Lady Panthers have three regular season games remaining with the postseason to follow, one in which the Lady Panthers plan to keep on playing as much as possible. Not only do they think a district title is within reach, but a 16th Region title isn’t out of the question either.

The Lady Panthers will hope to continue rolling on Tuesday when they host Ashland Blazer, another threat to win the 16th. After that comes Pendleton County and Boyd County on the road to close out the regular season heading into a postseason that they think can be special.

“Aiming for state this year. I really think we can do it. We did lose to East Carter, we’ll definitely meet Rowan again which will be tough, but I think we have a chance of going to state and winning regions,” Applegate said.