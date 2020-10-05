Sports on TV

October 5, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Clemson

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG

MARATHON

1 p.m.

NBCSN — The Virgin Money London Marathon: Wheelchair Races, London (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 1, Los Angeles

5 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

CBS — New England at Kansas City

8:50 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Tuesday, October 6

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB

2 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs Atlanta, Game 1, Houston

4:30 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, Arlington

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Trending Recipes