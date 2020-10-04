Top Photos From the Week

October 4, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson chips out of the rough during the 12th Region tournament, Monday, September 29 at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead.

<p>Mason County’s Laci Burns tees off during the 12th Region tournament at Golf at Acorns, Tuesday, in Mt. Sterling.</p>

<p>St. Patrick’s Allie Cascio chips onto the green, Tuesday, during the 12th Region tournament at Golf at Acorns in Mt. Sterling.</p>

<p>Lewis County’s Avery Sartin chips out of the rough, Monday, September 29, at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead during the 12th Region golf tournament.</p>

<p>Fleming County’s Maleah Hendrix throws the ball in during their contest with Mason County on Wednesday.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Neveah Wright heads a ball out of the box during their match with Fleming County on Wednesday.</p>

<p>Lewis County’s Austin Howard tries to make a move on Pendleton County’s Coen Fuller during their game Friday night.</p>

<p>Lewis County’s Dylan Hardy tosses a pitch to teammate Ethan Sizemore, Friday, in Butler.</p>

