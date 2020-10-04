ROUNDUP: Royals rough up Fleming

MASON COUNTY 7, FLEMING COUNTY 1 (BOYS SOCCER)

A hat trick from AP Perry and two goals from Nicholas Thomas gave the Mason County boys’ soccer team a 7-1 victory over Fleming County Saturday evening.

Hayden Leet and Gavin Cracraft also added goals as the Royals improved to 3-3-2 on the season.

The win is their first over their border rivals since 2017, having tied last year and lost in 2018.

Perry’s hat trick gives him seven goals on the season, Thomas getting to eight on the year with the two.

The Royals return to action Monday when they host Rowan County.

Fleming County plays at Ashland Blazer on Monday. They dropped to 1-8 on the season.

FLEMING COUNTY 27, POWELL COUNTY 16 (FOOTBALL, FRIDAY)

Fleming County got their first win of the season, limiting the Pirates rushing attack in a 27-16 victory Friday night.

Despite 62 rushing attempts from the Powell County veer offense, they were limited to 210 yards while the Panthers used a balanced attack with 163 passing yards and a touchdown from Zeke Conn and 153 rushing yards, Levi Denton getting 85 and two touchdowns while Tanner Weaver got 74 rushing yards with a score.

Payton Roark accounted for 105 of the receiving yards with a reception touchdown while Logan Pinkley added four catches for 58 yards.

Eight different Panthers recorded at least 10 total tackles, Conn leading the way with 19.

The win gets the Panthers to 1-2 on the season, but most importantly 1-0 in the Class 3A, 6th District with Mason County on deck in Fleminsgburg on Friday.

DANVILLE 41, MASON COUNTY 7 (FOOTBALL, FRIDAY)

It was tough sledding for the Royals when they traveled to Titletown Friday night in Danville.

The Admirals scored the first 41 points of the game before a late Terrell Henry rushing touchdown got the Royals on the board as they were held to 175 yards in the contest. Henry was 5-of-6 passing in the contest, accounting for 59 yards while adding 27 rushing yards and the score.

Ashton Adams recovered a fumble and added an extra point, while Dillon Osgood and Tyler Stice combined for 20 tackles in the contest.

Danville racked up 413 yards in the win, improving to 3-0 on the season, Mason County dropping to 2-1 with a big Class 3A, 6th District clash against Fleming County Friday.

ST. PATRICK DEF. NICHOLAS COUNTY, 2-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23) (VOLLEYBALL)

It was a tight one, but the Lady Saints found a way to improve to 14-1 on the season.

Trailing 20-22 in the first set, St. Patrick used the service game of Mercedes Hedgecock with four of her game-high aces out of the final five-point run in the set to build a 1-0 lead.

After dropping the second set, the Lady Saints prevailed in the third set, snapping a six-match losing streak to the Lady Jackets.

The Lady Saints tallied 160 digs in the match, Mandi Gilbert leading the way with 31, Jaclyn Stewart adding 30, Caroline McKay and Faith Comer adding 26 apiece. Stewart also added four aces and seven kills in the match. Comer led with eight assists.

The Lady Saints will look to make it 15-1 when they play at West Union on Tuesday.

ST. PATRICK 7, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 2 (GIRLS SOCCER)

The Lady Saints soccer team got their first win of the season with a 7-2 victory over Trinity Christian on Saturday.

Allison Hughes netted five goals, Chloe Little and Mya Rogers also adding one. Little recorded three assists, Caroline Day and Isabella Riggs also adding one. Day had 13 saves in net.

St. Patrick is now 1-6 and will host Mason County on Wednesday.

PARIS 4, MASON COUNTY 3 (GIRLS SOCCER)

The Lady Royals soccer team suffered their second straight defeat with a 4-3 loss to Paris on Saturday.

Emily Wood scored two goals, Rachel Payne adding the other as they came up short, Paris earning their first win of the season. Riley Durham added an assist as they’ll look to regroup on Monday when they play at West Carter.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 9, ST. PATRICK 3 (BOYS SOCCER)

A 9-man St. Patrick boys’ soccer team was unable to keep up with Trinity Christian in a 9-3 loss on Saturday.

Allen Briseno scored two goals in the loss, James Franklin adding the other while Laythan Garcia added an assist.

Caleb Poczatek was tested often in goal, recording 30 saves.

The Saints are now 0-6 and play at Bourbon County on Thursday.

BRYANT 10TH, SNAPP 19TH AT HOPEWELL INVITATIONAL (CROSS COUNTRY)

Bracken County’s Damon Bryant finished 10th in a time of 17:37 while Augusta’s Conner Snapp finished 19th (18:16) at the Hopewell Invitational in Paris on Saturday.

Augusta’s Bryant Curtis (18:38) finished 32nd, Bracken County’s Carson King (21:28) finishing 84th.

Bracken County’s Maisey Dietrich (29:00) finished 60th in the girls’ race.