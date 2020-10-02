Prep Football Scores from around the State

Ashland Blazer 50, Raceland 15

Bardstown 65, Nelson Co. 13

Belfry 48, Floyd Central 18

Bethlehem 19, Washington Co. 14

Bishop Brossart 42, Nicholas Co. 34

Boyd Co. 41, Fairview 6

Breathitt Co. 35, Middlesboro 20

Bullitt Central 45, Lou. Doss 14

Bullitt East 28, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21

Campbell Co. 14, Pikeville 8

Campbellsville 22, Metcalfe Co. 14

Collins 50, Anderson Co. 14

Cooper 27, George Rogers Clark 26

Cov. Catholic 45, Boone Co. 7

Crittenden Co. 56, Trigg Co. 34

Danville 41, Mason Co. 7

Dixie Heights 28, Beechwood 20

Elizabethtown 48, West Jessamine 13

Eminence 34, Lou. Jeffersontown 20

Fleming Co. 27, Powell Co. 16

Glasgow 19, Logan Co. 10

Graves Co. 48, Ohio Co. 41

Grayson Co. 36, Butler Co. 6

Greenup Co. 21, Montgomery Co. 14

Greenwood 14, Union Co. 7

Holmes 28, Rowan Co. 21

Jackson Co. 30, Lou. Shawnee 20

Johnson Central 49, Clay Co. 6

LaRue Co. 50, Thomas Nelson 20

Lawrence Co. 39, Magoffin Co. 0

Leslie Co. 48, Morgan Co. 20

Lex. Bryan Station 20, Lex. Henry Clay 10

Lex. Sayre 28, Cov. Holy Cross 14

Lincoln Co. 26, Madison Central 14

Lloyd Memorial 28, Ludlow 7

Lou. Central 44, Shelby Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 41, Henry Co. 0

Lou. Holy Cross 56, Lou. Southern 20

Lou. Male 56, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20

Lou. Trinity 48, Lou. St. Xavier 10

Lou. Waggener 37, North Oldham 21

Madison Southern 34, East Jessamine 14

Martin County 40, East Ridge 6

Mayfield 21, Caldwell Co. 20

McCracken County 56, Daviess Co. 22

Newport 51, Bellevue 20

North Hardin 37, Meade Co. 0

Oldham County 12, Lou. Fern Creek 7

Owensboro Catholic 37, McLean Co. 0

Paducah Tilghman 31, Murray 21

Paintsville 43, Perry Co. Central 0

Paris 20, Bracken Co. 8

Pendleton Co. 46, Lewis Co. 8

Pike Co. Central 50, Phelps 36

Pulaski Co. 58, South Laurel 30

Rockcastle Co. 13, Bell Co. 7

Russell 32, Simon Kenton 31

Scott Co. 28, Ryle 18

South Oldham 60, Lou. Atherton 7

South Warren 10, Bowling Green 7

Southwestern 28, North Laurel 12

Spencer Co. 34, Lou. Moore 6

Walton-Verona 14, Carroll Co. 6

Webster Co. 49, Caverna 20

West Carter 53, Bath Co. 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Barren Co. vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.

Clinton Co. vs. Green Co., ccd.

Frankfort vs. Mason Co., ccd.

Knott Co. Central vs. Harlan, ccd.

McCreary Central vs. Garrard Co., ccd.

Whitley Co. vs. Bourbon Co., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

