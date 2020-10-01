With the new Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff format in football, every team sanctioned by the OHSAA was given the chance to play in the postseason.

Manchester is taking that option and learned their playoff opponent on Thursday during the OHSAA playoff regional pairings. The Greyhounds will take on Lockland on October 9 at 7 p.m. Manchester is the No. 21 seed in the Division VII, Region 28 bracket, Lockland entering as the No. 12 seed.

The Greyhounds are 1-2 this season entering Friday’s contest with Peebles at home. They have a win over Georgetown with losses to Fayetteville-Perry and Middletown Christian. They’ve been unable to play since September 10, a bye week followed by a cancellation due to Federal Hocking in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Lockland is 3-2 on the season and plays in the Miami Valley Conference.

The winner of the October 9 contest will then take on Degraff Riverside on October 16.

If the Greyhounds were to lose the playoff opener, they still have three more regular season games scheduled as OHSAA guidelines allow a team to have up to six regular season games before playoffs and allow them to have additional games if their postseason run comes up short.

Manchester would then play West Union on October 16, North Adams on October 23 and Hannan, West Virginia on October 30.