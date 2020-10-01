HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Tee times set for state tourney

October 1, 2020
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Fleming County’s Logan Hughes tees off at 11:45 a.m. CDT at the first round of the 2020 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Tee times are set for the 2020 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ and Girls’ State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club next week.

Boys’ play gets the 36-hole tournament underway on Tuesday while the girls’ get going on Friday, October 9.

Each will get a practice round the day before their respective tournament, boys’ getting a feel for the course on Monday while the girls’ will get their round in on Thursday.

BOYS TOURNAMENT (October 6-7)

Mason County qualified as a boys’ team with Lewis County’s Logan Liles and Fleming County’s Logan Hughes qualifying as individuals out of the 12th Region.

The Royals will be one of the first ones to tee it up in the tournament as Evan Shumacher is in the first group that starts at 7 a.m. CDT on Hole No. 1.

In 15-minute intervals after that, Zack Ring, Kaden Grooms, Mason Butler and Logan Shepherd will follow, spanning to 8 a.m.

This is the Royals first trip as a team since 2015, when they finished in third place.

Butler, Shepherd and Schumacher have all played in Bowling Green before, Butler as a freshman, Shepherd as a sophomore and Schumacher as a junior qualifying as individuals.

Shepherd led the Royals with a 76 on Monday as they shot 315 as a team and won the 12th Region by seven strokes over Montgomery County at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead. Butler and Grooms followed with 77’s, Zack Ring carding an 85 to round out the scoring. Shepherd finished in a three-way tie for fourth while Butler and Grooms were in a four-way tie for seventh.

They’ll have 36 holes to compete with 12 teams that include, Marshall County, Breckinridge County, Greenwood, Taylor County, Spencer County, Trinity, Highlands, Lexington Christian, Estill County, Clay County and the Royals, all winners of their respective regions.

The three other teams they’ll be playing with on Tuesday include Greenwood, Marshall County and Estill County.

Liles will get his state tournament started at 12:30 p.m. CDT on No. 1 on Tuesday, hopeful to make the cut.

Liles shot a 75 on Monday and finished third in the 12th Region Tournament. It’s his third trip to the state tournament, playing with the Lions as a team in eighth grade and qualifying individually as a freshman.

Individual scoring is different than team where there will be a cut after 18 holes.

Hughes starts at 11:45 a.m. CDT on No. 1 on Tuesday, making a return trip to state and hopeful to make the cut this time around. Hughes tied for seventh on Monday with a 77.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT (October 9-10)

Mason County’s Macey Littleton was the lone area qualifier out of the 12th Region, carding a 91 on Tuesday at Golf at Acorns in Mt. Sterling. Littleton finished tied for eighth in the tournament.

Littleton will tee it up at 12:15 p.m. CDT on October 9 on Hole No. 10.

It’s her third straight trip to Bowling Green, playing for the Lady Royals as a team in eighth grade and qualifying as an individual last year, but unable to play due to a health issue.

