Playoff spot possibly on line when Lewis meets Pendleton

Despite it being just the fourth game of the season for both, the matchup between Lewis County and Pendleton County in Butler Friday night could very well be for a playoff spot.

Both are off to 0-1 starts in the Class 3A, 6th District, the Lions suffering a 48-24 defeat to Powell County last week, the Wildcats losing 47-14 to Mason County last Friday.

That leaves the two teams with just two more district games after Friday’s contest and an 0-2 hole would be tough to dig out of with only four of the five district teams making it to the postseason. The Lions were the odd team out last year, failing to win a game inside and outside of district play. Pendleton County made the postseason for the first time since 2009 last season, getting their lone district win over the Lions, 42-0 in Vanceburg.

Friday night pits the 0-3 Lions who are currently on a 13-game losing streak with early season losses to Nicholas County, Rowan County and the Pirates last week. After scoring just one touchdown in the first two games, the Lions were able to put up a few more scores last week as they gained 435 yards in the contest, but four turnovers helped determine the lopsided score.

The Wildcats are at 1-2 with a win over Owen County and losses to Dayton and the Royals. The offense has struggled in their two losses and have completed just one pass all season. They’ll hope to regain their rushing form like they did against Owen County, when they racked up 250 yards through the ground game in the victory.

Outside of last season, the two teams have played in some tight ones in recent years, the Lions winning all four contests by a combined 41 points from 2015-18.

The Lions will be hungry, having missed the playoffs the last six seasons with their last appearance coming in 2013. In the Lions seven wins over the last five-plus seasons, four of them have come against Pendleton County.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

In other Class 3A, 6th District action, Fleming County heads down to Stanton to take on Powell County at 7:30. It’s the opener in district play for the Panthers as they enter 0-2 with losses to East Carter and Russell. Powell County is 2-1 and could get to 2-0 in district play with a win over the Panthers, having defeated the Lions last week.

Mason County is the lone team not in district play this week as they’ll head to Danville and take on the Admirals Friday night at 7:30.