Sports on TV

It’s been quite a few days for the Fleming County girls’ soccer team.

Already with signature wins over Russell on Saturday and Rowan County on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers shrugged off a lackadaisical first half to knock off another rival in Mason County on Wednesday, 3-0.

Haylee Applegate added two goals, Maleah Hendrix the other while Mallory Donahue picked up a clean sheet in net as Fleming improved to 7-3 on the season.

The euphoric high they’ve been on included the first win over Russell in program history and just the second win against their 61st District rival Rowan County. Wednesday they were able to extend their winning streak over Mason County to three straight, including two straight shutouts.

After a first half that was scoreless, Maleah Hendrix used her body on a corner kick into the box for the game’s first goal. It was the Lady Panthers’ seventh corner kick of the game at the time and were finally able to use the set piece to their advantage.

“We touched on set pieces a lot last year. The biggest thing in that is having 10 starters back to have that in touch from last year. We’ve practiced it a little more and have had a couple games where we’ve hit a couple. It’s always dangerous especially when we have good corner takers and good players that can play set pieces in,” Lady Panthers coach Dallas Hicks said.

Haylee Applegate, who cleared the 100 career goal marker in Saturday’s win, quickly added two more goals for the Lady Panthers in the 52nd and 59th minute to give the Lady Panthers the 3-0 cushion and shrug off any sort of first half hangover from their big win Tuesday night.

“The amount of games we’re having plus practice and the short amount of time has hurt us a little bit. But overall we snapped out of it and hung in there,” Hicks said.

Applegate’s goal scoring prowess can come in bunches, much like it did on Wednesday with a boot that included her left foot from outside the box.

“She’s a phenomenal player and just has a nose for the goal. She can really score when she’s feeling it. She’s just an all-around fantastic player,” Hicks said.

Donahue and the Lady Panthers back line of defense did the rest from there, squandering any Mason County chances, limiting them to just two shots on goal in the second half.

The loss for Mason County was their first of the season, dropping to 4-1-3. Outside of a 10-minute lapse on their defensive end, they kept Fleming County at bay for the majority, a team that came in averaging nearly five goals a game.

“There’s still some fitness issues, some girls suffer from asthma, but I’m not trying to make any excuses. I’m actually very proud of the way we played tonight. We played with a lot of heart, just gave up too much space there in the second half,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said.

Wednesday marked the first time they had been shut out all season.

“We got great opportunities up top, wonderful passing just weren’t able to finish tonight,” Cottam said. “Just an off night and that happens. That’s the way the game goes, you’re going to have great games and some games where you fall down a little bit and pick yourself up and work on what we’re doing well and keep building on that. Our chemistry is really coming along.”

They’ll look to regroup on Saturday when they host Paris.

In the contest, Fleming County took 19 shots, 11 of them on goal to Mason County’s seven shots, four on goal.

Donahue recorded four saves while the Lady Royals Amayah Gardner had eight saves.

Fleming County will look to make it five straight wins when they host Scott County on Thursday.

LADY PANTHERS 3, LADY ROYALS 0

FLEMING COUNTY — 0-3 — 3

MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

Match Stats

Goals: Hendrix (48’), Applegate (52’, 59’)

Shots (On Goal): Fleming 19 (11), Mason 7 (4)

Corner Kicks: Fleming 9, Mason 5

Saves: Fleming 4 (Donahue), Mason 8 (Gardner)

Fouls: Fleming 0, Mason 3

Records: Fleming County 7-3, Mason County 4-1-3