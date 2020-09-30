HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball draw set for the 39th

September 30, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
The 39th District Volleyball tournament will start on October 19 at Augusta. Mason County will face Bracken County on the 19th, St. Patrick faces Bracken County on the 20th. The championship game is set for October 22 at 6 p.m. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The 39th District Volleyball tournament will start on October 19 at Augusta. Mason County will face Bracken County on the 19th, St. Patrick faces Bracken County on the 20th. The championship game is set for October 22 at 6 p.m. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The 39th District Volleyball Tournament has its bracket set.

During Wednesday’s draw that took place, Mason County drew Bracken County and will kick off the tournament on October 19 while St. Patrick and Augusta will play on the following day on October 20.

The tournament is set to be at Augusta with the championship game taking place on October 22. All games will be at 6 p.m. each day.

As of Wednesday, St. Patrick enters as the clear-cut favorite, having defeated Mason County and Bracken County twice already with a win over Augusta and will face the Lady Panthers again on Thursday. Their 12-1 record to start the season is the best in program history and will be the team to shoot for come tourney time.

Mason County defeated Bracken County in their lone regular season matchup, 2-0, (25-15, 25-17) back on September 10. The Lady Royals are 2-7 on the season and currently on a five-game losing streak. Bracken County is 3-9 and have lost four straight.

Augusta is 4-6 leading into their match with St. Patrick on Thursday and have won two straight.

Bracken County is the five-time reigning champ in the district, so still might have their say when the postseason gets going.

Mason County’s last and only district title came in 2014 while Augusta’s last district championship was in 2013.

St. Patrick has never won a district championship in volleyball.

SCHEDULE

Semifinals

Oct. 19: Mason County vs Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20: St. Patrick vs Augusta, 6 p.m.

Championship

Oct. 22: semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Trending Recipes