Fleming keeps it rolling, blanks Mason

The pressure started to mount on Macey Littleton’s shoulders, the Mason County sophomore trying to reach her third straight tournament in as many years.

After a front nine 48 at Golf at Acorns on Tuesday at the 12th Region girls golf tournament in Mt. Sterling, she needed to regroup and get things back on track, in danger of missing the cut to qualify.

Things continued to remain in doubt with scorecards rolling in to the clubhouse and Littleton sitting at a total score of 83 with two holes to play. Littleton could only play the next two holes at one-over-par in order to avoid the dreaded playoff for the final qualifying spot into the state tournament. Not to mention a downpour taking place towards the end of the round on a cool, fall day.

“It was cold, it was damp, it was rainy, tremendous amount of rain here last night,” Lady Royals coach Jason Butler said. “She posted that 48 on the front side and that’s kind of uncharacteristic of her. But you know, she didn’t really play bad. Getting the ball to the hole was kind of tough and putting. We always stress about two putts and there was a lot of three putts. I kind of had to pick her up, tried to keep her positive. Coming into those final two holes, we’re hearing all kind of different numbers.”

So the experienced sophomore rose to the occasion, collecting pars on both holes to battle back with a 43 on the back nine and a score of 91, punching her ticket to the state tournament for the third consecutive season, once with the team as an eighth grader and in back-to-back years as an individual.

“Very relieving. I was nervous today. I should have probably kept my composure and putted it little better. Feels good to be going back to Bowling Green though,” Littleton said.

Littleton finished in a tie for eighth overall, Morgan Kennedy claiming medalist honors on the day as the eighth grader shot a 77 to clip Russell’s Tessa Leibee by one stroke and claim her first regional title.

“I tried my best to not get myself in my own head. If anything happened, I knew I’d at least try to qualify and did,” Kennedy said. “I knew I was playing good, never knew I was the low when I turned my card in. It hit me then. I’m hoping to do what Olivia (Hensley) did and win back-to-back and do what she kind of did.”

Ashland Blazer blew the team competition away, shooting a 360 and 45 strokes clear of second-place Montgomery County. Following those two was Greenup County with a 409, Mason County tying for fourth with West Carter at 423.

Following Littleton’s 91 for the Lady Royals was Morgan Parker (100), Laci Burns (115), Maura Hartman (117) and Presley Flora (126).

The Lady Royals finish was about where they were expected, a young team gaining valuable experience in a region tournament where three have never played in.

“I’ve got a young team. The one thing I said when I took the job is that I wanted to build. I wanted to build a team. Have to give a lot of credit to Macey for that. I wasn’t able to get into the schools and talk to the kids and get their interest in playing and Macey helped me do that,” Butler said.

Parker’s 100 was a personal best, the Lady Royals freshman continuing to make strides on the course in her second year playing.

“Super proud of that kid. Has the perfect demeanor for a golf course. Never know if she’s up or down and that’s a credit to her and her character. I’ve got great character kids all the way down through,” Butler said.

Burns, Hartman and Flora are all freshman and Butler believes the year of experience under their belt will help them grow and hopefully become a force in the region for years to come.

“Their first regional tournament. If they just put in the work in the offseason and not wait to pick the club up when season starts, we’re going to be really good,” Butler said. “Everyone says in a couple years, I don’t think that because there’s a lot of schools that are losing quality kids off these teams here today. We’ll hit the ground running pretty hard and keep them motivated to play.”

Barring a setback like she had to endure last year and had to miss out on the state tournament due to an illness, Littleton will look to attack the Bowling Green Country Club starting October 9 in the 36-hole tournament. The goal will be to make the cut after 18 holes and be able to play on the second day.

“We’re glad that she’s going back to Bowling Green. We’ve had several conversations about getting back there, especially after how it didn’t happen for her last year, she was there but unable to play due to health reasons. It was nerve-wracking today. I can’t remember the last time I was that nervous for her or any kid that I’ve ever coached. It’s kind of like stepping to the free throw line and the game is on the line. I’m just super proud of her,” Butler said.

Rounding out the top five individuals was the reigning 12th Region champ in Ashland Blazer’s Kate Hanni (79) tying with teammate Carley Cullop (79) for third and East Carter’s Lauren Nolty (86) in fifth.

The other individual qualifiers for the state tournament were West Carter’s Breannon Boggs (89), Boyd County’s Addie Caldwell (89) and Greenup County’s Cambria Burke (91).

Lewis County finished seventh out of the 10 schools on the day with a 447.

The Lady Lions were led by Laira Kennedy (103) and followed by Mikayla Kielman (109), Maddie Sparks (117), Hallee Ruckel (118) and Bri Horsley (123).

Fleming County finished ninth with a 458.

The five Lady Panthers scores were Audrey Suit (103), Sadie Price (118), Kaylee Graham (118), Sophia Sims (119) and Mallory Donahue (128).

TEAM SCORING

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE

Ashland — 360

Montgomery County — 405

Greenup County — 409

Mason County — 423

West Carter — 423

Russell — 434

Lewis County — 447

East Carter — 449

Fleming County — 458

Raceland — 472

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

Golf at Acorns Golf Course

Par 71

NAME; SCHOOL; SCORE

Morgan Kennedy, Boyd Co. — 77

Tessa Leibee, Russell — 78

Kate Hanni, Ashland Blazer — 79

Carley Cullop, Ashland Blazer — 79

Lauren Nolty, East Carter — 86

Breannon Boggs, West Carter — 89

Addie Caldwell, Boyd Co. — 89

Cambria Burke, Greenup Co. — 91

Macey Littleton, Mason Co. — 91

Rachel Bush, Greenup County — 93

Sara Shay, Rowan County — 93

Madison Back, Montgomery County — 95

Amelia Brown, Montgomery County — 97

Kristen Ramey, Boyd County — 98

Morgan Parker, Mason County — 100

McKenna Barfield, Russell — 100

Laney Sorrell, Ashland Blazer — 100

Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 101

Tori Brown, Ashland Blazer — 102

Audrey Suit, Fleming County — 103

Laira Kennedy, Lewis County — 103

Kylie Brown, Montgomery County — 103

Emmie Ledford, East Carter — 103

Shalyn West, Raceland — 106

Laney Sexton, Raceland — 107

MiKayla Kielman, Lewis County — 109

Hannah Jarvis, East Carter — 109

Emily Maynard, Greenup County — 110

Ava Vanderhoof, Montgomery County — 110

Jayla Bailey, West Carter — 112

Jayce Armstrong, Fairview — 113

Cadence Caskey, Rowan County — 113

Alex Arn, St. Patrick — 114

Emma Ruark, Greenup County — 115

Laci Burns, Mason County — 115

Maura Hartman, Mason County — 117

Emma Grazier, Greenup County — 117

Maddie Sparks, Lewis County — 117

Sadie Price, Fleming County — 118

Kaylee Graham, Fleming County — 118

Hallee Ruckel, Lewis County — 118

Sophia Sims, Fleming County — 119

Lorisa Arnold, Montgomery County — 119

Kara Jordan, West Carter — 121

Macie Innskeep, West Carter — 121

Allie Cascio, St. Patrick — 122

Riley, Hill, Fairview — 122

Julianna Ruriani, Russell — 122

Bri Horsley, Lewis County — 123

Holli Parsons, Russell — 124

Jamie Talbott, Raceland — 124

Presley Flora, Mason County — 126

Mallory Donahue, Fleming County — 128

Macie Riffe, Raceland — 135

Ashlee Steele, Russell — 138

Carolina Johnson, Morgan County — 145

Addison Lewis, East Carter — 151