Remembering Bobby Willocks

There is an old adage about newspaper reporters that they have ink flowing in their veins.

Well, Robert “Bobby” Willocks was a prime example as he spent 66 years on the newspaper beat.

Just look at his resume, Bobby started out with the old Maysville Bulletin in 1915 and stayed on until they closed in the 1930’s. He then banged the typewriter for the Daily Independent from 1937-69. Consider he covered the state championship for the Lady Bulldogs in 1926 along with the Opera House fire in 1935 and his work continued up to the day he retired in 1981.

Bobby also phoned the Cincinnati Enquirer nightly to report the news and sports in our town for decades. Mr. Willocks also served our city frequently serving as judge for the Maysville Police Court whenever he was needed. Bobby was a great ambassador for Maysville as he was a noted storyteller of great events and happenings in the history of Maysville. Every walk of life knew Bobby Willocks and they would all tell you…he was a character.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was Ted Kluszewski played football for the Hoosiers before he became a great baseball star for the Reds. The first to answer were; Mallory Denham, Peggy Frame, Greg Himes along with Jerry Ormes and Tom Posey.

This week’s question pertains to the 10th Region.

This former Paris Greyhound football player later became the head coach of the LSU Tigers and later the head man for the New York Giants.

Who was it?

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks: (Last week 15-3, YTD 22-6, 79%)

BYU over Louisiana Tech: BYU can score as they put up over 50 in this game.

Cincinnati over South Florida: The Bearcats defense played great versus Army last week.

Florida over South Carolina: The Gators defense needs a little tweaking, but they win this one by 15.

Tennessee over Missouri: The Vols win this SEC East tilt by 10.

West Virginia over Baylor: I still believe that Coach Brown will get it done in Morgantown, my upset of the week.

Clemson over Virginia: The Tigers are rolling again this year.

Pittsburgh over NC State: The Panthers are worth watching this year.

Oklahoma State over Kansas: The Jayhawks are in for a long afternoon.

Texas over TCU: The Longhorns pulled one out last week, this one will be a little easier.

Alabama over Texas A&M: The Tide simply just reload.

Kentucky over Mississippi: The ‘Cats win this home opener in a high scoring game.

Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee: The Toppers are hard to figure out this year, but I pick them in this one.

Georgia over Auburn: Great matchup in this SEC game, but I pick the Dogs by three.

LSU over Vanderbilt: The Tigers have lots of work to do, but they win this game by sheer talent.

Mississippi State over Arkansas: Raise your hand if you believe that Coach Leach can coach the passing game.

Wake Forest over Campbell: The Demon Deacons will score over 55 in this game.

UAB over Texas-San Antonio: The Blazers are very solid on both sides of the ball.

Eastern Kentucky over Houston Baptist: I pick the Colonels to win this one by two.

Virginia Tech over Duke: The Hokies stop the aerial attack of the Blue Devils.

Central Florida over Tulsa: Tulsa can score, but not enough to win this one.