Royals have to audible, headed to Danville

September 30, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County has picked up a game with Danville for Friday night after Frankfort and Mercer County have had to cancel over the last week and a half. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County has had to alter things for Friday night for the third time in the last week and are now headed to Danville to take on the Admirals in football.

After Frankfort had to cancel last week due to a COVID-19 quarantine among the team, canceling the October 2 game, the Royals then picked up Mercer County over the weekend for their new Friday contest.

But with the Titans considered in a “red zone” due to COVID, they’ve had to halt athletic activities until further notice, therefore canceling the contest between the two on Friday night.

The third option is now Danville, the Royals picking up the contest on Wednesday and making the two-hour plus drive south to take on the Admirals. Danville had originally scheduled Allen County-Scottsville, but Allen County is also considered in a red zone with Danville deciding to not make the trip and cancel that one.

Danville enters at 2-0 with wins over Hazard and Wayne County.

The two haven’t met since 2010, when they played in back-to-back years and split the contests, the Royals winning in 2009, the Admirals returning the favor in 2010.

Mason County also enters Friday’s game at 2-0 with wins over Grant County and Pendleton County. Danville poses as the toughest opponent the Royals will face this season based off the current regular season schedule.

The Admirals are a tradition rich program with 11 state championships, the most recent one coming in 2017.

