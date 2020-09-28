Sports on TV

September 26, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 26
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
12 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, Wheatland, Mo.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at East Carolina
ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Florida at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette)
ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte
FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Christian
3:30 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State
CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
ESPN — Army at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe
FOX — Texas at Texas Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida State at Miami
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
FS1 — Cincinnati at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, Nanterre, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Sunday, September 27
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va.
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
Fox Sports Ohio — Cincinnati at Minnesota
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at Buffalo, Washington at Cleveland, San Francisco at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Indianapolis, Carolina at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Denver, Detroit at Arizona, Dallas at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal, Exeter, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.