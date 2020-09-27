Top Photos of the Week

September 27, 2020
Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington spikes the ball over the net while Mason County’s Kiersten Coleman attempts a block, Tuesday, at The Fieldhouse.

<p>Lewis County’s Briana Stidam spikes the ball over the net during their match with Mason County, Tuesday, at The Fieldhouse.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Neveah Wright and Ripley’s Reggie Taylor battle for possession during their match on Wednesday.</p>

<p>Ripley’s Azyiah Williams gets ready to kick the corner kick during their match with Mason County on Wednesday.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Sydney Frye hits the ball over the net during their match with St. Patrick Thursday.</p>

<p>St. Patrick’s Mercedes Hedgecock digs a ball during their contest with Mason County on Thursday.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Ashton Adams with the opening kickoff in their game with Pendleton County on Friday.</p>

<p>Mason County’s Terrell Henry scrambles down the field during their matchup with Pendleton County on Friday.</p>

