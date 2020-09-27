HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Littleton looks for return trip to state

September 27, 2020 edennison Sports 0

A look at the girls’ 12th Region Tournament Tuesday

Mason County’s Macey Littleton is looking to qualify for the state tournament for the second straight year.

The 12th Region girls golf tournament takes place on Tuesday at Golf at Acorns in Montgomery County.

Mason County, Fleming County and Lewis County will be three of the teams participating as the top team and the next seven best individuals will qualify for the state tournament in Bowling Green that begins October 9.

While the trio of teams have a long shot of winning the regional title, a few individuals will vie to put their name in the mix for the state tourney.

Mason County’s Macey Littleton hopes to qualify and make the trip to Bowling Green for the second straight year, having to miss the state tourney last year due to illness.

“She’s more than capable of shooting low 80’s here which would qualify her. She’s no stranger to regional tournament play. We’ve talked all season long about this day and there’s no reason for me to believe she won’t have a solid performance,” Lady Royals coach Jason Butler said.

A boost of confidence should be the sophomore’s play at the course this season, firing a career-best 83 on August 15 at the Montgomery County Invitational and a 42 in nine-hole match play on September 15.

While Littleton will be used to the tournament setting along with Mason County’s Morgan Parker making her second regional tournament appearance, the rest of the team will be playing in their first regional tournament that includes Laci Burns, Maura Hartman and Presley Flora.

“We’re young and using this as an experience. I like this team and like the future. Getting this tournament experience will be valuable,” Butler said.

While Ashland is the team favorite with Boyd County and Greenup County also expected to be in contention, the Lady Royals will hope to shoot in the teen’s of the 400’s for a solid showing.

Parker will have a shot to qualify as an individual if she can hold to her upper 40’s average in match play. Parker shot a 46 during their match in September at the course, which was a personal best and a 107 during the Montgomery County Invitational.

“She’s really improved throughout the year,” Butler said.

This will be the fourth time this season the Lady Royals have played the course, playing in a match with Montgomery County and shooting a 199 in nine holes, playing in the Montgomery County Invitational, shooting a 448 and having a practice round last week at the course.

“The key is keeping the ball in the fairway and putting. If you can do that and do no more than two-putt, that’s huge there,” Butler said.

Flora tees off at 9:15 a.m. while Burns, Hartman, Parker and Littleton follow in 12-minute intervals after that.

The Fleming County team of Mallory Donahue, Sophia Sims Kaylee Graham, Audrey Suit and Sadie Price will tee off from 8:15 to 9:03 a.m. while the Lewis County team of Bri Horsley, Maddie Sparks, Mikayla Kielman, Laira Kennedy and Hallee Ruckel tee it up from 9:03 a.m. to 9:51 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Alex Arn tees off at 9:51 a.m.

