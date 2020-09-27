HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Who will punch their tickets to state?

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s Kaden Grooms is one of a good handful of golfers with a shot to win the 12th Region title on Monday at Eagle Trace. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While Mason County looks to be the favorite to head to the state golf tournament in Bowling Green as a team, the individual race for the 12th Region title should be an interesting one come Monday in Morehead.

The Royals have been the class of the 12th Region all season long, finishing ahead of their region counterparts in tournament play. They’ve won or shared first place in five tournaments this season with 13 top three finishes in 17 tournaments played in. They’ll head to Eagle Trace Golf Course with the bullseye on them as they look to make it to state and claim the region title for the first time since 2015, back when they were in the 8th Region.

What makes the Royals so dangerous is their depth, all five golfers capable of shooting under 80 on any given day. Logan Shepherd has finished as the top Royals golfer in their last two tournaments while Mason Butler and Kaden Grooms have had their fare share of top finishes for the Royals. Evan Schumacher is the region runner-up from a season ago and Zack Ring has shown the capability to provide a solid score, shooting a 79 at Eagle Trace in the first tourney of the season.

While this was nearly two months ago, the first tournament for most of the 12th Region teams this season was played at Eagle Trace, the Royals came away with a share of the top spot with Boyle County by shooting a 300, nine strokes better than the Indians and 32 strokes clear of any other 12th Region team.

The individual title has some strong competitiors to take the region crown, as the next seven best players outside of the top team will also earn a shot to play in Bowling Green October 6.

Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick is the reigning champ, the junior winning the region title last season at Montgomery County’s home course at Golf at Acorns. The Indians also look to be the Royals top competition in the team race, entering as the returning champ.

McCormick will have plenty of names to watch for, whether it be his teammate Chandler McCoy, Lewis County’s Logan Liles with five wins this season or players like Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz, Ashland’s Connor Calhoun, Fleming County’s Logan Hughes or Mason County’s Shepherd, Schumacher or Butler, all players mentioned having played at the state tournament before.

Liles took home co-medalist honors in the July 31 tournament in Morehead, shooting a 70, tying with Boyle County’s Colten Wilson. The Lewis County junior was one shot better then McCormick on that day, Butler shooting a 72, Grooms a 74 and Shepherd a 75 along with McCoy. Grooms will be another one to watch towards the top of the leaderboard on Monday.

Other area golfers in the tournament include the Lewis County team of Avery Sartin, Nathaniel Sweeney and Tristan Gilbert while Hughes is joined by Seth Hickerson, Hunter High, Adam Hargett and Calvin DeHart for the Panthers.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and roll on throughout the day.

