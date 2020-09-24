10th Region Volleyball Coaches Association Week 2 Poll

September 24, 2020 edennison Sports 0
St. Patrick ranks 11th in the 10th Region Coaches Association Coaches Poll, while Bracken County is 13th. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

RANK; SCHOOL

1. Campbell County

2. Scott

3. Bishop Brossart

4. Calvary Christian

5. Harrison County

6. Bourbon County

7. Montgomery County

8. Pendleton County

9. George Rogers Clark

10. Nicholas County

11. St. Patrick

12. Mason County

13. Bracken County

14. Augusta

15. Robertson County

