HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Royals game with Frankfort off as they ready for Pendleton

September 24, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s contest with Frankfort on October 2 has been canceled due to the Panthers in quarantine until October 6. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s contest with Frankfort on October 2 has been canceled due to the Panthers in quarantine until October 6. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While they prepare for their first district game of the season, Mason County is left looking for an opponent next week.

Frankfort has canceled their next two games, this week at Woodford County and next week when they host Mason County, the Panthers in quarantine due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. Football activities have been halted until October 6 for the program.

The Panthers were off to an 0-2 start with losses to Shelby County and Western Hills. It would have been the first matchup between the Panthers and the Royals since 2006, when Mason County won in back-to-back seasons in ‘05 and ‘06.

Already with an early bye week last week, Mason County will try and add a game for October 2. If not, they’d be down to seven regular season games.

The Royals will take on Pendleton County in Maysville on Friday night, their first of four Class 3A, 6th District games this season. Mason County enters at 1-0 with a 34-18 win over Grant County on September 11. Pendleton County sits at 1-1, losing their season opener to Dayton 39-8 and following it up with a 24-19 win over Owen County last week.

Based off their initial games, the rushing attacks of both teams will be featured in this one. According to the stats on the KHSAA website, the teams have combined to run the ball 128 times compared to just eight passing attempts while neither has a completion.

The Royals ran it for 416 yards in the opener against the Braves, getting 100-yard games from Brandon Dearing and Ashton Adams.

The Wildcats have 380 yards rushing in their two games, Coen Fuller leading the way with 118 yards on just seven carries. Eight different ball carriers have ran it out of the backfield, so options will be a plenty for Pendleton.

Last season was the first ever meeting between the district opponents, Mason County coming out ahead 50-22.

Trending Recipes