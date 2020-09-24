Throwback Thursday

One side was happy to come away with the result while the other felt like they let it slip away.

No one ended up winning when Mason County and Ripley played to a 3-3 tie, but when both teams left the pitch, the Lady Royals were grinning while the Lady Jays were left wondering.

Ripley’s Azyiah Williams and Mason County’s Rachel Payne worked their goal scoring magic, both scoring two goals to add to their already hefty season totals. The Lady Jays controlled most of the first half, Williams getting her two goals then with the tides turning in the second half, Payne getting her two goals in the back of the net in the closing minutes of the contest.

The Lady Jays (5-2-2) came out and put two goals in quickly, Reggie Taylor getting the first in the sixth minute, Williams getting the second just a little over a minute later.

When that happened, things could have opened up even more for the Lady Jays, but the Lady Royals (3-0-3) were determined to not let Wednesday night be their first loss of the season.

“Showed a lot of heart. We talk about leaving it all on the field every game, every time and not walking off with regrets. Every single one of those girls played with a lot of heart tonight and I’m really proud of them,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said.

Emily Wood got on the board for Mason in the 21st minute to cut their deficit in half, but Williams got her lone breakaway chance of the evening in the 35th minute to extend the Lady Jays lead back out to two at 3-1 before going into halftime, her 21st goal of the season.

After that, the Lady Royals were determined to not let it happen again, putting two to three defenders on her at all times.

“They did a good job of double and triple teaming her and basically making it to where they were not going to let her beat them after that,” Lady Jays coach Kevin Poe said.

With a plethora of shots put toward Ripley goalkeeper Riley Finn in the second half, Mason County was destined to have something happen.

Payne finally broke through in the 63rd minute and knotted the game four minutes later when her shot from outside the box found its way into the back of the net to even things up with a little over 13 minutes to play, her 15th goal of the season.

“She wears a defense down. The nice thing is we have a lot of weapons up top and when she has those options it’s almost like they’re not sure what to do back there. Do they stay with her or go with somebody else and it might make them hesitate that little bit,” Cottam said.

Each team tried to find the game-winner from there, Mason County able to apply a lot of the pressure, but unable to connect on another scoring chance.

It gives the Lady Royals their third tie in six games this season, a result they sometimes don’t mind having, especially on Wednesday.

“When you come from behind, when you get scored on first the odds of you coming back drop drastically. When you’re able to come from behind and maintain possession and maintain your mental processes of the game, that speaks volumes to the strength of this team. That right there to me says it all,” Cottam said.

Ripley recorded their second tie of the season, but Wednesday felt more like a loss once the final horn sounded.

“With the way we played this season, I know we were good enough to win that game. A tie, one of the girls said as we came off the field, ‘To us, that’s a loss.’ We got comfortable, stopped playing and then it was difficult for us to turn it back on,” Poe said.

The Lady Royals took 18 shots, 13 of them on goal to the Lady Jays 17 shots, 10 of them on goal.

Finn recorded 10 saves in the contest while Mason’s Amayah Gardner had seven saves.

Ripley now gets a little break with next week off and their next contest not until October 7.

“There’s a couple games, this one and another we let slip away. Besides that, I think we’ve done as expected. For the most part we’ve won the games we should,” Poe said.

Mason County gets Pendleton County on Saturday at home, the team they found out on Wednesday that they’ll be playing in the opening round of the 38th District Soccer Tournament on October 12.

“Just kind of look at it game to game. Focus on each opponent one at a time and we’ll take the game as it comes. They got us last year and hopefully we’ll get them this year,” Cottam said.

LADY ROYALS 3, LADY JAYS 3

RIPLEY — 3-0 — 3

MASON COUNTY — 1-2 — 3

Match Stats

Goals: Ripley — Taylor (6’), Williams (7’, 35’) Mason County — Wood (21’), Payne (63’, 67’)

Shots (On Goal): Ripley 17 (10), Mason County 18 (13)

Saves: Ripley 10 (Finn), Mason County 7 (Gardner)

Corner Kicks: Ripley 8, Mason County 7

Fouls: Ripley 5, Mason County 3

Offsides: Ripley 2, Mason County 2

Records: Ripley 5-2-2, Mason County 3-0-3