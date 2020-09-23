38th District Soccer Tourneys Set

Right at the halfway point of the abbreviated season in Kentucky High School soccer, the 38th District teams found out their first round postseason opponent on Wednesday during the 38th District Tournament soccer draw.
Harrison County is the host site for the boys’ tournament, St. Patrick at Wald Park the host for the girls’ tournament, however, first round matchups that pitted Pendleton County and Mason County will be played at Pendleton County to keep from having four teams at one site for an evening.
St. Patrick and Harrison County drew each other on the other side of the bracket, the Saints playing at Harrison County on October 13 at 7 p.m. The Lady Saints will host the Fillies on October 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The Royals will play at Pendleton County on October 13 at 7 p.m. while the Lady Royals will play at Pendleton County on October 12 at 7 p.m.
The boys’ championship will take place October 15 at Harrison County at 7 p.m.
The girls’ championship will take place October 14 at St. Patrick at 5:30 p.m.
In the boys’ bracket, Harrison County looks to repeat as district champs, the Thorobreds will not face St. Patrick during the regular season. Harrison is off to a 1-2-1 start to the season, the lone win 5-0 at Mason County on September 15. The Saints are 0-3 to start the season.
Mason County and Pendleton County will get a good gauge of their postseason matchup when they meet in Maysville on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 3-2-1 to start the season while the Royals are 2-3-1.
In the girls’ bracket, Harrison County has won the last five district titles. They’re off to a 5-1 start to the season and will not face St. Patrick or Mason County during the regular season. They have defeated Pendleton County 10-0 on September 14.
The Lady Saints are off to an 0-3 start with losses in the district to Mason County and Pendleton County.
The Lady Royals are 3-0-2 to start the season (Wednesday’s game with Ripley not factored in), and will get a look at Pendleton County on Saturday when they host them in Maysville at 11:30 a.m. Pendleton County is 2-4.
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Semifinals — Oct. 13
Mason County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick at Harrison County, 7 p.m.
Championship — Oct. 15
Semifinal winners at Harrison Co., 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals — Oct. 12
Harrison County at St. Patrick (Wald Park), 5:30 p.m.
Mason County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Championship — Oct. 14
Semifinal winners at St. Patrick (Wald Park), 5:30 p.m.