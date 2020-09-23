The 1918 Pandemic and college football

Over a century ago, college football faced a challenge just like we are battling today.

The 1918 flu pandemic would claim 675,000 Americans.

College Football teams in the 1918 season played games wherever they could find an opponent.

The University of Kentucky Wildcats only played three games that season as they closed their campus on October 7, just two days after the ‘Cats opening game as the ‘Cats beat the Hoosiers by the score of 24-7. The ‘Cats only played two more games in late November and they were both on the road and they ended up 2-1.

Purdue won the Big 10 title by only winning one Big 10 game versus Chicago and they finished with a 3-3 record. Pittsburgh Panthers coached by the legendary Pop Warner pulled off the biggest upset of the 1918 season as they beat the Georgia Tech team coached by John Heisman by the score of 32-0.

College football in 2020 is facing strange circumstances just like in 1918.

The answer to last week’s question was John Wayne played for Southern Cal. The first to answer were Tony Ring, Mark Haydon, Carl Griffin along with Peggy Frame, Greg Himes, Tom Posey.

This week’s question pertains to the Cincinnati Reds and college football.

This Cincinnati Red has his number retired by the Reds but before he played baseball, he was a star football player for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Who was the player?

This week’s picks (Last week 7-3)

Cincinnati over Army: This Bearcat team can score points quickly.

Miami (Fla) over Florida State: The Canes will get the turnover chain out several times in this rivalry game.

Central Florida over East Carolina: The Pirates will be in for a long day stopping Central Florida.

Pittsburgh over Louisville: The Cards will have trouble stopping the Panthers as they lose by six.

Baylor over Kansas: The Baylor squad will score over 50 in this game.

Oklahoma State over West Virginia: The Cowboys almost got beat last week, but they win this one by eight.

Alabama over Missouri: The Tide reload again as they claim another SEC victory.

Florida over Mississippi: The Gators welcome the Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin back to the SEC.

Oklahoma over Kansas State: The Sooners are rolling again this season.

Texas A&M over Vanderbilt: The Aggies will display their new look offense in this SEC opener.

LSU over Mississippi State: The Tigers lost tons of talent to the NFL, but don’t feel sorry for them.

Auburn over Kentucky: I almost picked the ‘Cats for the upset, but I take Auburn by three.

Texas over Texas Tech: The Longhorns are solid on offense as I pick them to win by 10.

Virginia Tech over North Carolina State: The Wolfpack won last week but they come up short in this ACC tilt.

Georgia over Arkansas: The Dogs roll over the Hogs by 16.

South Carolina over Tennessee: My upset pick of the week as the Gamecocks beat the Vols.

Boston College over Texas State: The men from Beantown win this one easily.

Virginia over Duke: The Blue Devils defense is not solid enough to stop Virginia.